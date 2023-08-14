Jamie Joseph will bring an edge and raise expectations at the Highlanders

ANALYSIS: Jamie Joseph is a lean and fit-looking 53-year-old these days.

The big man who intimidated Highlanders players in his previous stint as coach is still a big man, but he looks energised and ready for his post-Japan challenge after Rugby World Cup.

And, the Highlanders are a challenge. Chair Peter Kean told Stuff they “weren’t getting ahead of themselves” after landing Joseph, and the sophistication of the talent ID systems in the other New Zealand clubs means there won’t be any low-hanging fruit for Joseph to take when he starts in February.

The days of the Blues letting Aaron Smith, Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa slip to the Highlanders are over.

But, Joseph can still make an impact on his return to the Highlanders on a number of levels.

From a big-picture perspective, the Highlanders’ ability to land Joseph is a statement of ambition for a club that has fallen into a familiar pattern of losses to New Zealand opposition.

No one sets out to lose those derby games, but week-by-week, month-by-month losing can be habit-forming: Joseph won’t accept that, and by bringing him the back the Highlanders have sent a message to sponsors, sponsors, players – everyone in the system.

On the granular level, Joseph’s return should help secure better players for head coach Clarke Dermody, with retention and recruitment high on his agenda.

Joseph didn’t mention any specific names on Thursday, but he said the priority was to lock down “local” talent first, and for the Highlanders that means anyone who been schooled in the region, played for Otago/Southland, or been part of their pathways.

A number of players fitting this description have slipped through the Highlanders fingers in recent years: George Bell, George Bower, Christian Lio-Willie and Noah Hotham have been scooped up by the Crusaders, while former Stag Josh Moorby has impressed for the Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, Solomone Funaki and Timoci Tavatavanawai both spent time in Dunedin as injury cover before establishing themselves as Super Rugby standouts for Moana Pasifika (Tavatavanawai will make a welcome return to the south in 2024).

You probably can’t keep them all but it’s hard to see a repeat of the Lio-Willie scenario with Joseph back in Dunedin – he’s always had an eye for talent and a clear idea of what a team like the Highlanders needs to be successful. In addition, Joseph has a track record of helping players develop into All Blacks.

It’ll take time for Joseph’s influence to be felt. He’ll start work at the Highlanders in February, so Clarke Dermody will set up the season with a squad that already looks to be better with the addition of players such as Tavatavanawai, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Mitchell Dunshea and Tom Sanders.

But, when Joseph gets into his work he’ll bring high standards, and he’ll expect them to be met at the Highlanders.

“It’s a big club, with big expectations,” Joseph said on Thursday. The Highlanders are thinking big again.