Argentina reveal 'invitation' to return to Super Rugby from 2026

Argentina rugby president Gabriel Travelaglini has revealed that a return to Super Rugby for the Jaguares is on the cards.

In an interview with Argentine publication La Nacion, Travelaglini said that the South Americans had been invited back into the competition they took part in between 2016-2020, before Covid reshaped the landscape and New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia decided to go it alone with Super Rugby Pacific.

However, the broadcasting rights in New Zealand and Australia expire in 2025, paving the way for Argentina’s return in 2026.

“We have the invitation, but it would be from 2026, because they have already closed the current one,” Travelaglini was quoted as saying.

“It is planned to set up a franchise. We have the commitment that they will receive us and that we will play games at home and away.”

The Jaguares developed into one of the strongest teams in Super Rugby, and pushed the Crusaders all the way in the 2019 final in Christchurch.

After Super Rugby broke up their players were snapped up by European teams, although they still contribute two teams to the Super Rugby Americas competition, which features six teams from South America and one from the United States.

The Jaguares’ potential return would mean another change to the Super Rugby format, which currently operates as Super Rugby Pacific following the inclusion of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua.

Elsewhere in the interview with La Nacion, Travelaglini said that Argentina simply couldn't afford a domestic competition of their own.

The Super Rugby Pacific format has been locked in until 2025, although the relationship between NZ Rugby and Rugby Australia has been turbulent for years.

Argentina are favoured to do well at the Rugby World Cup in France, where they are in the same pool as struggling England, an out-of-form Japan and Manu Samoa.

Their players largely play in Europe, although Pablo Matera spent a year with the Crusaders, while Rugby World Cup squad member Martin Bogado is currently on the books at the Highlanders.