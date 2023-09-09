Thomas Umaga-Jensen suffers serious knee injury in blow to the Highlanders

Hosts finish far too strongly for the All Blacks in the tournament opener at Stade de France.

Highlanders midfielder Thomas Umaga-Jensen is set to miss part of Super Rugby Pacific after rupturing his ACL in action for Otago.

Umaga-Jensen was injured in Otago’s loss to Bay of Plenty last weekend, and Otago confirmed the bad news ahead of their NPC clash against Northland in Dunedin on Sunday.

“Thomas Umaga-Jensen has unfortunately sustained a serious knee injury last weekend,” Otago said in a statement.

“He has sustained an ACL rupture and he is now going through the process of seeing the knee surgeon and will undergo surgery in due course.”

Surgery on a ruptured ACL usually takes a player out of action for between six-to-nine months, although the rehabilitation period can be longer in certain cases.

That will likely rule Umaga-Jensen out of the start of Super Rugby Pacific at the very least, a cruel blow to a player who is no stranger to injury.

The 25-year-old’s absence also blows a hole in the Highlanders’ midfield. The southerners were already looking for an experienced midfielder to complement Umaga-Jensen, Josh Timu and Jake Te Hiwi, but they will now have to go to the market for a second player.

Timu has also been badly hit by injuries during his career, and won’t play any part in the NPC for Otago.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Thomas Umaga-Jensen had been in good form for Otago in the NPC.

Umaga-Jensen had been in good form for Otago, and has been the player the Highlanders have looked to in recent seasons to get them over the gainline.

The Highlanders may look to the NPC to fill at least one of the midfield gaps.

Otago youngster Josh Whaanga is seen by the Highlanders as their long-term midfielder, but he is only one year out of school and the Highlanders already have a young squad for 2024.

Elsewhere in the NPC, Taranaki midfielder Meihana Grindlay has been impressive, while Bay of Plenty’s Lalomilo Lalomilo is a powerful unit on attack and defence.

Southland’s Matt Whaanga also got an opportunity for the Highlanders at the end of Super Rugby Pacific this year, and would be a steady option as injury cover for Umaga-Jensen.

Alternatively, the Highlanders could get creative and move Sam Gilbert into the No 12 jersey.

Gilbert, who will return to the fullback position for Otago against Northland, has previously covered the midfield and has developed into a key player for the Highlanders due to his consistency and goalkicking prowess.