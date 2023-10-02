Highlanders chair urges NZ Rugby to make hard funding decisions as game's 'platform smoulders'

Highlanders chair Peter Kean, himself a former New Zealand Rugby board member, has warned the governing body that time is running out to make the difficult but necessary decisions to safeguard the game’s future.

Kean was on holiday when the governance review into NZ Rugby was released in August, but he has digested the findings and deemed the time is now right to come off the sidelines and offer unequivocal backing for the report presented by David Pilkington and his panel.

“It's just what we can [New Zealand] afford to do in terms of rugby,” Kean said of the issues highlighted in the review.

“I've always said strategy is about choices and choices often come down to where you're going to spend your money.

“To have a sustainable strategy, you have to be able to also have a sustainable business model.

“What resonated with me the most is that they have got a model where they have to make choices around where they spend their money. There's only so much money to go around, and NZ Rugby is a business.

“I’m on lots of boards ... the tourist business, the wine business – but you've still got to make same choices about where you spend your money.

“If NZ Rugby can tackle that, and make those choices, then the game will be in a much better space.”

The governance review found a governance model that was “unfit for purpose”, but it also laid bare the unsustainable commercial realities of rugby in New Zealand, concluding that there were too many professional players and that it was costing about $400,000 to stage each NPC game, often in front of sparse crowds.

Kean said the financial stress was also being felt at Super Rugby level, with the Highlanders finding it a “struggle” to break even each year in a Super Rugby Pacific competition that has lacked investment for years.

NZ Rugby and the NZRPA have already backed the findings of the review, but meaningful change will also require the blessing of the provincial unions.

Kean said he was optimistic that the urgency of the situation wasn’t lost on provincial rugby powerbrokers.

“I honestly think that the provincial unions know there needs to be change,” he said. “It's just a matter of how much change they're prepared to make.

“But they must see there's a big appetite out there...I'm speaking on behalf of the Highlanders, but some of that sentiment would be shared but other Super clubs, I'm sure.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Clubs such as the Highlanders are struggling to break even after years of NZ Rugby underinvestment in the Super Rugby competition.

Kean also said the current woes in Australian rugby should be a wakeup call for New Zealand.

Years of overspending in the wrong areas came back to bite Australian rugby at the Rugby World Cup, with the Wallabies all but destined to exit the tournament at the Pool stage.

But Kean said he was too concerned about the issues in New Zealand to take any joy from Australia’s problems.

“I actually have empathy for Australian rugby,” he said. “I don't have the answers for them, but burning platforms force change.

“I don't say NZ Rugby's got a burning platform, but it's certainly smouldering – not just the All Blacks, I'm talking about the whole game.

“So, those sorts of things normally force change and strategic direction.

“There is one glimmer of good news for the southern hemisphere. Fiji have done well, and they could easily make it through to the semifinal.

“They’ve come a long way and I would say that's a reflection of their time in Super Rugby.

“I also think Argentina have probably gone back a bit by not participating in Super Rugby.

“So, Super Rugby definitely has a future. It's a matter of our choices.”