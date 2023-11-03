All Blacks captain Sam Cane to miss Super Rugby Pacific 2024 season to play in Japan

All Blacks captain says the support has been incredible from New Zealand, amid the fallout from his red card in the final.

All Blacks skipper and Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane will miss next year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition after opting to take up a short-term deal in Japan.

As first reported by Stuff, the 31-year-old will exercise the 2024 sabbatical in his New Zealand Rugby contract and link up with Tokyo Sungoliath, with NZR confirming the move on Friday afternoon.

Cane may, however, be forced to sit out the start of the campaign with his new team, depending on the judiciary outcome of his red card from the World Cup final, with a hearing understood to be set down for early next week.

The Japan Rugby League One season begins next month and runs through until May. And in what is the same timing as fellow loose forward Ardie Savea’s deal (with Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Cane will return in time for the new All Blacks’ season, with Scott Robertson’s reign beginning in July with a two-test series against England and one against Fiji.

“When the opportunity to play for Suntory in 2024 came up, it felt like the right time following the Rugby World Cup to try something new and also a great chance to continue to grow and learn in my rugby and life journey,” Cane said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to New Zealand Rugby for their support to take this opportunity. It wasn’t an easy decision to skip a season with the Chiefs, but I know the team is in a great place and has an incredible group of leaders in the squad and the coaching group to have a successful 2024, and I’m really pleased to be able to return in time to put my best foot forward for selection in the All Blacks.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane is heading to Japan on a one-season gig and will miss next year’s Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

Cane had in late 2021 re-signed with NZR on a four-year deal through till the end of 2025, with a playing or non-playing sabbatical option built in for 2024. At the time, he had indicated he would lean towards not taking it up, or just missing the first several rounds of Super Rugby, but wouldn’t be making that decision till “early 2023”.

Stuff understands the Chiefs had known well before the World Cup about Cane’s intentions to play in Japan. Their 38-man squad for next season will be announced next Thursday, when all the team’s rosters are unveiled.

Clayton McMillan’s side, who finished as runners-up this season, have also lost two-test All Black Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont), though still have two other All Blacks loose forwards on their books in Luke Jacobson, who was on Thursday announced to have re-signed till 2025, and Samipeni Finau, while Kaylum Boshier and Simon Parker are also both expected back.

Jacobson, adept across the back row, will likely fill the No 7 jersey left vacant by Cane, while with the Chiefs’ other incument co-captain, Brad Weber (Stade Francais), having also departed, the 18-test All Black, who was part of the 2023 World Cup squad, also looms as the new skipper.

Cane returned home on Wednesday with the rest of the All Blacks squad following their World Cup heartbreak – last Sunday’s (NZ time) 12-11 loss to the Springboks in the final at the Stade de France in Paris.

The loss was an extra bitter pill to swallow for the skipper, who was red-carded for a high tackle on Jesse Kriel, becoming the first player to be sent off in a World Cup final, and the first All Blacks captain to be shown a red.

On arrival back to New Zealand, Cane spoke of the sage advice he had received from his mum in relation to getting over the incident, and how he was “pleasantly surprised” with the “overwhelming” love and support from the nation in the wake of the team’s agonisingly-close effort.

Tokyo Sungoliath, where recently-departed Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is still director of rugby, have a history of signing prominent All Blacks, with playmakers Beauden Barrett (2021) and Damian McKenzie (2022) having also played a season each there.

Cane will join former Chiefs team-mate and Wales first-five Gareth Anscombe, along with Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe, as high-profile signings for the club who lost in the semifinals last season.