Highlanders back the kids as Generation Z arrives in Super Rugby workforce

Hooker Jack Taylor, 20, is part of the new generation coming through in Dunedin.

Average age of Highlanders squad is 24.4 years

Two oldest players are currently 30 years old

14 players were schooled in region as focus turns to locals

Prepare to feel old as the Highlanders usher in a new generation of players for 2024 and beyond.

The southerners announced their squad on Thursday morning, and the departures of older heads such as Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell and Josh Dickson has given it a distinctly youthful appearance.

Fourteen players were born in 2000s, and the youngest in the squad is hooker Jack Taylor, who won’t turn 21 until June 25, 2024.

Loosehead prop Daniel Lienert-Brown is the old man in the squad of 21 forwards and 17 backs, and he hasn’t even turned 31 yet.

The generational change is partly a sign of the times, with experienced players heading overseas, but it is also a strategic shift as the Highlanders try to build squad cohesion for the longer term.

Head coach Clarke Dermody said coaching younger players required a shift in approach.

“I think there has been a definite change in the last few years across the board,” he said.

“It's a bit different to when we were around [as players].

“The connection piece is really important. The relationship is a lot more important to when I was getting coached.

“I was coached by really good coaches, but we were just told what to do and we did it.

“There's a lot more collaboration now with younger guys. You must have to take them on a bit of a journey of why we're doing it and then get better buy-in.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images New Highlander Ajay Faleafaga, 20, in action for Otago during the NPC.

The Highlanders have been operating a high-performance programme since 2020 – effectively an academy system – and nine players from that system have already made their Highlanders debuts.

That will increase to 11 next season if new No 10 Ajay Faleafaga, 20, and flanker Hayden Michaels, 21, make their debuts in 2024.

It’s a safe bet that in coming years the majority of the Highlanders squad will be graduates of that programme.

The other players in line for Highlanders debut next season are hooker Henry Bell (the older brother of Crusaders hooker George) prop Luca Inch, lock Mitchell Dunshea (currently injured but due back in April), flanker Tom Sanders, former Wales No 10 Rhys Patchell, winger/fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, midfielder Tanielu Tele’a and winger Timoci Tavatavanawai.

The experienced Patchell, 30, will arrive in New Zealand next week and will be expected to guide young No 10s Cam Millar and Faleafaga for a season.

In total, there are 14 new Highlanders in the 2024 squad, and a core of returning players who will be critical as they guide the younger players through the harsh realities of Super Rugby.

David Rowland/Photosport New Highlanders midfielder Tanielu Tele’a in action for Auckland during the NPC.

Billy Harmon, utility Sam Gilbert, All Black Ethan de Groot, hard-nosed flanker Hugh Renton and winger Jona Nareki will need to lead by example, given the inexperienced players around them.

Dermody said the Highlanders would work hard on their leadership group over the preseason, and have not named a captain at this stage.

In addition to the new players, Kenny Lynn has been added as attack coach, while Highlanders legend Ben Smith has also joined the coaching setup on a full-time basis.

AT A GLANCE

Highlanders squad (ages correct as of November 9) *New Highlanders

Hookers:

*Jack Taylor (Southland, 20 years old)

*Henry Bell (Otago, 24 years old)

Ricky Jackson (Otago, 25 years old)

Props

Saula Ma’u (Otago, 23 years old)

Luca Inch (Tasman, 22 years old)

Jermaine Ainsley (Otago, 28 years old)

Ethan de Groot (Southland, 25 years old)

Ayden Johnstone (Waikato, 27 years old)

Daniel Lienert-Brown (Canterbury, 30 years old)

Locks

Will Tucker (Otago, 25 years old)

Fabian Holland (Otago, 22 years old)

Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman, 27 years old)

*Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury, 27 years old)

Joe Allison/Getty Images Lock Fabian Holland, 22, and flanker Oliver Haig, 21, have big roles to play despite their tender years.

Loose forwards

Sean Withy (Otago, 22 years old)

*Hayden Michaels (Southland, 21 years old)

Nikora Broughton (Bay of Plenty, 22 years old)

*Oliver Haig (Otago, 21 years old)

Hugh Renton (Tasman, 27 years old)

*Tom Sanders (Otago, 29 years old)

Max Hicks (Tasman, 24 years old)

Billy Harmon (Canterbury, 28 years old)

Halfbacks

Folau Fakatava (Hawke’s Bay, 23 years old)

*Nathan Hastie (Otago, 22 years old)

James Arscott (Otago, 23 years old)

First-fives

*Ajay Faleafaga (Otago, 20 years old)

Cameron Millar (Otago, 21 years old)

*Rhys Patchell (Wales, 30 years old)

Midfielders

*Jake Te Hiwi (Otago, 21 years old)

*Tanielu Tele’a (Auckland, 25 years old)

*Matt Whaanga (Southland, 26 years old)

Josh Timu (Otago, 26 years old)

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, 22, has moved south in search of more game time.

Outside backs

*Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Taranaki, 22 years old)

*Timoci Tavatavanawai (Tasman, 25 years old)

Connor Garden-Bachop (Wellington, 24 years old)

Martin Bogado (Argentina, 25 years old)

Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay, 27 years old)

Jona Nareki (Otago, 25 years old)

Utility

Sam Gilbert (Otago, 24 years old)

Unavailable

Thomas Umaga-Jensen will miss the season due to injury