Super Rugby Pacific: Shrewd succession plan means Chiefs aren't rocked by big departures

Damian McKenzie might be a captaincy contender for the Chiefs in 2024.

The Chiefs’ shrewd succession plan means their squad isn’t rocked by the departures of several All Blacks after falling so painfully short at the final hurdle in the last Super Rugby Pacific season.

Gone are stalwarts such as Brad Weber and Brodie Retallick, as well as co-captain Sam Cane, who will only skip the 2024 season to play in Japan before returning to New Zealand for the All Blacks’ new era with incoming coach Scott Robertson.

Other significant losses were Angus Ta’avao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Bryn Gatland and Alex Nankivell.

However, among the Chiefs’ 38-man squad announced on Thursday, there were only five new players – four Super Rugby rookies and former Crusaders and Blues lock Jimmy Tupou.

Coach Clayton McMillan said “it is pretty hard” to replace Chiefs centurions such as Weber, Retallick and Cane, who have been at the heart of their team for the best part of a decade, but they have long been preparing for the customary changes following the end of a World Cup cycle.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF All Blacks captain says the support has been incredible from New Zealand, amid the fallout from his red card in the final.

“They're special players and are not easily replaced. For the most part, those experienced guys who have moved on, we've been able to anticipate that,” McMillan said.

While Cane is absent next year, the Chiefs will need to appoint a new captain. McMillan hasn’t yet decided who will fill those “large shoes”.

Obvious candidates are All Blacks Luke Jacobson and Anton Lienert-Brown, who have led them before, and maybe playmaker Damian McKenzie, who is looking like the next All Blacks’ No 10 because Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett are heading to Japan.

Cane’s future as All Blacks skipper is less clear after Ian Foster’s tenure ended with the World Cup final defeat to South Africa in Paris two weeks ago, but he will likely regain the Chiefs' captaincy when he is expected to return to Super Rugby in 2025.

“He's had a couple of big years and some well-documented injuries,” McMillan said.

“[Japan] is a great opportunity for him after the World Cup to go and experience something new, take the family away, and I'm sure he'll do everything he can to perform for Suntory but also come back in good nick for the All Blacks.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan confirmed his 38-man squad on Thursday.

McMillan also confirmed that All Blacks winger Emoni Narawa was expected to recover in time for pre-season after a back injury ruled him out of the World Cup.

“He's been on the treadmill and is back training, so those are positive signs, but we'll take a cautious approach,” McMillan said.

Their four rookies are props Sione Ahio (Auckland) and Kauvaka Kaivelata (Counties Manukau) and loose forwards Walter Sititi (North Harbour) and Malachi Wrampling-Alec (Waikato), while Tupou returns to Super Rugby from Japan after last playing for the Blues in 2018.

Their other 33 players have all represented the Chiefs, including returning playmaker Kaleb Trask after his one season in Japan. Prop Reuben O’Neill is also back after he spent last season with the Crusaders.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Jimmy Tupou joins the squad from Japan.

McMillan was flanked by prop Aidan Ross and outside back Liam Coombes-Fabling, who has his first full-time contract after two seasons as a replacement player with the Highlanders and the Chiefs respectively.

“It's nice to have a bit of job security and to stay off the tools, which is pretty cool. I spent my first few years out of school as a builder,” Coombes-Fabling said.

“Rugby has taken off a little bit.”

Taranaki duo Tom Florence and Daniel Rona have also signed their first full contracts.

The Chiefs have had the luxury of promoting players from their wider squad, who have eyes on their first title since their successes in 2012 and 2013.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Liam Coombes-Fabling, from Hamilton, was with the Chiefs last year as a replacement player.

McMillan pointed out that Ross, 28, who played one test for the All Blacks last year, had captained Bay of Plenty.

“We're quite a mature group now. It's not our second or third year. There are a good group of lads who've been here for five or six years,” Ross added.

“We know what it's like, we know what the demands are. We've matured really well and can [have] another good season.”

The Chiefs topped the table before losing 25-20 in the Hamilton final against the Crusaders in June. A rematch of that decider is next season’s opening match on February 23.

Chiefs squad for 2024

Props: Sione Ahio, George Dyer, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Ollie Norris, Reuben O'Neill, Jared Proffit, Aidan Ross.

Hookers: Bradley Slater, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tyrone Thompson.

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Josh Lord, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Tupou Vaa'i, Jimmy Tupou.

Loose forwards: Kaylum Boshier, Samipeni Finau, Tom Florence, Luke Jacobson, Simon Parker, Wallace Sititi, Malachi Wrampling-Alec.

Halfbacks: Cortez Ratima, Xavier Roe, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

First-fives: Josh Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Kaleb Trask.

Midfielders: Anton Lienert-Brown, Rameka Poihipi, Daniel Rona, Quinn Tupaea, Gideon Wrampling.

Outside backs: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Peniasi Malimali, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Major gains: Jimmy Tupou (Shining Arcs, Japan), Kaleb Trask (Mie Honda Heat, Japan).

Major losses: Angus Ta’avao (Blues), Atu Moli (Western Force, Australia), John Ryan (Munster, Ireland), Brodie Retallick (Kobelco Kobe Steelers, Japan), Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont, France), Sam Cane (Suntory Sungoliath, Japan), Brad Weber (Stade Francais, France), Bryn Gatland (Kobelco Kobe Steelers, Japan), Alex Nankivell (Munster, Ireland).