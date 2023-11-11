Super Rugby Exodus XV: The big names you won't see for New Zealand teams in 2024

New Zealand’s Super Rugby Pacific squads have been announced for 2024, and as much interest centres on who isn’t in the squads for next year, as much as who is.

With the end of a World Cup cycle, there is a heap of player movement offshore – so much so that there is a whopping 974 combined All Blacks test caps of experience which have been lost from the Kiwi teams for next year’s competition.

It opens the way for a host of young talents to announce themselves on next year’s Super stage in front of new All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, while there will be other middle-tier players required to take on much bigger leadership roles at their clubs.

With that in mind, here’s Stuff’s ‘Super Rugby Exodus XV’, as we look at which players will be absent from the new season.

1. Alex Hodgman (Blues – Australia)

The 30-year-old four-test All Black (2020) suffered a shoulder injury in March and didn’t play again in 2023. He has signed a two-year deal with the Reds, and through his father’s lineage, will immediately be available for Wallabies selection.

2. Dane Coles (Hurricanes – Japan/retirement)

The veteran All Blacks hooker had seemingly signed off from all rugby at the World Cup, before a late opportunity at Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay came up to replace injured Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx.

3. Nepo Laulala (Blues – France)

The powerful tighthead, who spent a dozen seasons across three Super clubs, is taking his shrewd scrummaging abilities to defending Top 14 champions Toulouse to replace ex-All Blacks team-mate Charlie Faumuina.

4. Brodie Retallick (Chiefs – Japan)

Leaves New Zealand for Japan for a second time, and this time for good, after his sabbatical at Kobelco Kobe Steelers in 2020-21 proved so much fun that he has opted to link back up with them, which sees him reunite with former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Sam Whitelock leaves New Zealand as the most-capped All Black and second-most-capped Super Rugby player.

5. Sam Whitelock (Crusaders – France)

Having surpassed Richie McCaw, the new most-capped All Black of all-time (153 tests) and the second-most capped Crusader (181) is off to Pau, which will leave a big hole beside Scott Barrett in the second row of the defending champions.

6. Shannon Frizell (Highlanders – Japan)

Just the sort of player a Highlanders squad already bereft of top-line talent couldn’t afford to lose, with the bruising blindside having signed a one-year deal with Toshiba. It’s a contract which has irked All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan, and with Frizell off contract with NZR this year, he’ll likely have to do some time back here before he’s again eligible for the national side, as was the case with Damian McKenzie in 2022.

7. Sam Cane (Chiefs – Japan)

The incumbent national skipper was only last week announced as joining Tokyo Sungoliath, though the Chiefs had been planning for his absence for some time thanks to the sabbatical in his contract for 2024. He will return in time for selection in Robertson’s first All Blacks squad in July.

8. Ardie Savea (Hurricanes – Japan)

The All Blacks’ best player of not just 2023, but the past few seasons, will, like Cane, be back in time for national duty mid-year, but will be a major loss for the Hurricanes, and Super Rugby in general, in his one-season sabbatical, where he’ll form a formidable pack with Retallick at Kobe.

9. Aaron Smith (Highlanders – Japan)

Signs off from the New Zealand game as the fifth-most-capped All Black of all-time, most-capped back (125 tests) and second-most-capped Super player (185 appearances), behind only the Crusaders’ Wyatt Crockett. The man who turns 35 later this month and changed the halfback landscape is off to Toyota, paving the way for the exciting Folau Fakatava to step up in the deep south.

10. Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders – Japan)

Has been Razor’s influential ‘quarterback’ through the red and blacks’ title blitz, and the incumbent All Blacks No 10 will leave a huge hole for new Crusaders coach Rob Penney to fill. Mo’unga’s deal with Toshiba is three years, and he’s likely to be back for the 2027 World Cup tilt.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku, and all his strikepower, has departed for France at a young age.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders – France)

A galling loss for New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders, albeit a temporary one. The destructive winger, who could also fill in at centre, and showed his wares at the World Cup, is off to Toulon at the tender age of 24, though only until July 2025.

12. Alex Nankivell (Chiefs – Ireland)

The sole non-All Black in the XV, however Nankivell, 27, is the sort of player whose departure can almost hurt the New Zealand game more, especially with the potential to play against his home country on the international stage down the track. After notching 70 caps for the Chiefs since 2017, and five Māori All Blacks caps, he’s signed for URC champions Munster.

13. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders – France)

With injuries having curtailed his time in the black jersey – the last of his 18 tests came in 2020 – the second-five/centre was getting back into the swing of things with the Crusaders this year, and the All Blacks XV squad, but has opted for a two-year deal at Castres Olympique, which may or may not spell the end of the 28-year-old’s time here.

14. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Blues – NRL)

The transition to rugby was not quite as straightforward as he perhaps hoped, though he still gave defenders plenty to worry about, and in his move from second-five to wing for Auckland he seemed to find the going much better. That was well after he had committed to return to the Warriors from next year, though.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett is off for a second stint in Japan which will mean young Blues playmakers have to take the reins.

15. Beauden Barrett (Blues – Japan)

It’s back to Japan for a second time for the veteran playmaker – the sixth-most-capped All Black of all-time, who played for Tokyo Sungoliath in 2021 and will now link up with Smith at Toyota for at least one season, with the chance of another. It means a golden chance for Stephen Perofeta and Zarn Sullivan to step up for new Blues coach Vern Cotter.

Honourable mentions: Andrew Makalio (Highlanders – Japan), Atu Moli (Chiefs – Australia), Taine Plumtree (Hurricanes – Wales), James Blackwell (Hurricanes – Japan), Josh Dickson (Highlanders – Japan), Tom Robinson (Blues – Japan), Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (Highlanders – Japan), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs – France), Brad Weber (Chiefs – France), Bryn Gatland (Chiefs – Japan), Fetuli Paea (Highlanders – Italy), Scott Gregory (Highlanders – Italy).