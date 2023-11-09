All Black Beauden Barrett set to sign long-term NZ Rugby deal, available in 2024

Beauden Barrett won’t be joining the list of All Blacks veterans saying goodbye to test rugby.

New Zealand Rugby revealed on Thursday that Barrett, 32, is poised to sign a multiyear year deal through to 2027, which will make him available for the All Blacks in 2024.

Barrett’s retention would ease the fears about a lack of experience in the No 10 jersey following the departure of Richie Mo’unga to Japan.

Barrett has signed a one-season deal with Toyota Verblitz in Japan, but if he inks a new long-term contract with NZ Rugby he will be free to play for incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson next year, before returning to Super Rugby in 2025.

“He's certainly got the opportunity to come back here, that’s what he wants to do,” NZ Rugby men’s head of high performance Mike Anthony said.

“Like some of the other senior pros, there’s a chance to head away and get a sabbatical and then come back in.”

Chris Lendrum, NZ Rugby’s general manager, professional rugby and performance, added: “Nothing is quite finalised. But, that’s certainly the intention.”

Barrett’s situation is similar to Sam Cane and Ardie Savea, the All Blacks flankers who will both spend a season in Japan before returning for All Blacks duties in mid-2024.

The decorated playmaker has played 123 tests for the All Blacks, and would qualify for a sabbatical deal that would allow him to be available as early as next July, when the All Blacks host England for a two-test series and are also likely to play Fiji.

“If we we end up in a position where he plays at Toyota and then is returning to New Zealand Rugby for the second half of 2024 then yes, he would be available for the All Blacks in 2024,” Lendrum said.

“That’s on the basis he signs a multi-year contract.”

Barrett’s return could spark a scramble for his services at Super Rugby level from 2025 onwards, and may tempt the Hurricanes to make a play for the playmaker who helped them to a Super Rugby title in 2016.

The Blues unveiled their Super Rugby squad on Thursday, with Stephen Perofeta and the highly promising Lucas Cashmore named as No 10 options.

Cashmore is one of a number of promising No 10s who will get their opportunities over the coming years, and Anthony said that he was keen to see a young playmaker put their hand up for the All Blacks in the coming Rugby World Cup cycle.

“We've already, with Scott [Robertson], done some work with the contracts guys and with our player development team,” Anthony said.

“The position at No 10 won't surprise you, with Richie Mo’unga going, Beauden going on a sabbatical, Damien has obviously played No 10 a lot for the Chiefs.

“But, there’s some really good young talent. [Crusaders No 10] Taha Kemara, [Highlanders No 10] Cam Millar, people like that who are going to get an opportunity in Super Rugby.

“No 10 is probably at this stage the position that will be of interest through Super Rugby and for ‘Razor’ and his team to track.”