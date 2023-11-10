Highlanders hint at fullback role for new recruit Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

There is a preseason and three hitouts against Moana Pasifika, the Hurricanes and the Crusaders to get through first, but the Highlanders are leaning towards the No 15 jersey for new boy Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

The Taranaki outside back, who moved south from the Blues in search of more game time, excelled in the NPC in both the No 14 and No 15 jerseys, but appeared to go up a gear in the fullback position.

Highlanders head coach Clarke Dermody was cagey when asked about Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ likely position at the Highlanders, but admitted that he had made his mind up.

“I have,” Dermody said.”I probably won't give too much [away].

“I see what he's done for the Blues and what he did for Taranaki this year. I think he was one of the best in the competition, and he was playing both [positions].

“I guess the benefit we've got is that we've got a lot of guys that can do that, so it'll be all on in the preseason to see who puts their hand up to be the 15.”

Pressed on whether Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ strongest form at fullback pointed to his best position, Dermody said: “He definitely gets the ball a lot more.

“And a guy with his abilities, the more he gets the ball is probably better for the team he's in. So, we'll just have to watch this space.”

The Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens decision will be one of the most important calls in the backline, as it also affects Sam Gilbert – who is also a midfield option.

Playing Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens at No 15 would also open up the right-wing spot for the tackle-shredding Timoci Tavatavanawai, although Argentine test player Martin Bogado also deserves to be in the conversation due to his size and the promise he showed last season.

Tanielu Tele’a, another new recruit from the Blues, is also a contender to start in midfield, with Dermody confirming he saw Tele’a and Jake Te Hiwi as the “power” options to complement the all-round games of Josh Timu or Matt Whaanga.

“I talked to Leon [MacDonald] at the Blues and he was a fan of Tanielu, but obviously he's had his struggles with injury in the last couple of years.

“What he does give us is a bit of a power dynamic that potentially we lost with Thomas [Umaga Jensen]'s injury and Fetuli [Paea] leaving overseas.”

Dermody also said that new lock Mitchell Dunshea had been through surgery to fix his Achilles injury, and that he would continue his rehab in Dunedin with a view to being available in April.

Lock Will Tucker is also under an injury cloud, and the uncertainty meant that the Highlanders weren’t in a position to confirm their wider training squad on Thursday.

The Highlanders are weighing up if they need one or two locks to cover for Dunshea and Tucker, and whether they can fill those berths with players already within their system.

The 199cm Max Hicks has covered lock in the past, and new loose forward Oliver Haig, who is 197cm, played at lock for the Highlanders under-20s team.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Will Stodart is a future Highlander but he could get his opportunity sooner than anticipated.

Otago loose forward Will Stodart, who is sitting just outside the full squad, also played at lock for the New Zealand under-20s this year.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby men’s head of high performance Mike Anthony has name-checked young Highlanders Cam Millar and Fabian Holland as potential All Blacks contenders in the coming years.

Asked about the All Blacks’ depth chart for the next four years, Anthony nominated No 10 and lock as two positions where younger players would be closely tracked by incoming coach Scott Robertson.

“We're losing two fantastic All Blacks in Sam [Whitelock] and Brodie {Retallick] ... but there'll be others that come through,” Anthony said.

“We've got a lot of height. Young guys like Fabian Holland who’ve had opportunities to come through the pathway, [are] now getting Super Rugby. Josh Lord is another.”