Crusaders, Chiefs favourites as NZ Rugby backs Australian sides to step up in Super Rugby Pacific

Emoni Narawa and the Chiefs will be determined to go one better next year.

The Super Rugby Pacific squad announcements this week ushered in a new wave of talent, but as the old saying goes, the more things change the more they stay the same.

Take a good look at the Crusaders’ squad, for example: four All Blacks props, the All Blacks’ starting hooker (albeit on a non-playing sabbatical for the first part of the season), and the All Blacks’ top lock heading into 2024.

You just know that when the weather deteriorates at the pointy end of the competition, this lot is going to turn up for work under new coach Rob Penney and set the platform for the backline.

The Crusaders and Chiefs, therefore, remain the teams to beat in 2024, with the talented men from Hamilton still likely seething at their lost opportunity last season.

But, the health of competition overall needs the Australian sides to step up, after a poor 2023 in which they only won five regular-season games, and a quarterfinal, against New Zealand opposition.

The Wallabies’ subsequent flop at the Rugby World Cup added to the sense of crisis in Australian rugby, but Chris Lendrum, New Zealand Rugby’s general manager, professional rugby and performance, isn’t hitting the panic button.

”Clearly the World Cup was a low ebb for Australian rugby, but I don't think it's representative at all of the talent base that they have there, or indicative of how their teams will perform in Super Rugby Pacific,” Lendrum said. “These things come in cycles.

“There are clubs that have largely maintained their squad base from 2023, so they'll be able to build with some cohesion, and then there's a club like the Reds that have got an infusion of new talent out of a pretty strong academy system.

“We're confident that the Australian teams will play a really strong part in the competition in 2024.”

NZ Rugby may also be dependent upon it, if the competition is to flourish and the All Blacks are to return to the top of the World Rugby rankings.

The All Blacks’ performance at the Rugby World Cup – a whisker away from winning it – showed that Super Rugby Pacific is not the dud competition it was feared to be, but the absence of the South African teams does pose a question in the long term.

SKY SPORT Sean Fitzpatrick says the French Top 14 club competition is better than Super Rugby Pacific.

Asked if Super Rugby still provided enough “tough experiences” for developing New Zealand players, Lendrum pointed to the difficulty of playing the Drua in Fiji but also acknowledged: “There's absolutely no doubt it's a valid question to ask because we used to have South African and Argentinian teams in the competition.

“But for us, it's just about adapting and finding other ways to get those experiences for our players.”

To that end, Lendrum said the All Blacks XV program, and the inaugural Rugby Championship under-20s competition set to begin in 2024, were important parts of the overall puzzle as NZ Rugby – like every other union – deals with a global rugby landscape that is far more fragmented than it used to be.

Still, there appears to be progress in the tortuous process of setting up the Super Rugby commission to champion the competition and drive welcome changes such as Thursday’s squad announcements, which saw the 12 Super Rugby Pacific clubs all work together.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Super Rugby Pacific needs Australian teams such as the Waratahs to lift their game.

“There is a keen desire from everybody involved in the competition for that to happen,” Lendrum said.

“We've got a signed off JV [joint venture] agreement. We've appointed an establishment chair, and we now start the process of recruiting for a CEO of a Super Rugby Pacific entity, and independent directors to come and join.

“So, we are up and running. It takes a little while to establish these vehicles, but through the first half of 2024 we will be fully established and we’re very excited about bringing that to life.”

So, change is happening in Super Rugby – but just don’t bet against those Crusaders breaking everyone’s hearts again.