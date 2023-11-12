Same challenges but new approach from Tana Umaga at Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika will have a new coach next season, but Tana Umaga faces the same issues Aaron Mauger dealt with in trying to turn around the fortunes of Super Rugby Pacific’s least successful team.

Since their inception last year, Moana Pasifika have won just three of their 24 games, compared to eight from the competition’s other newbies, Fijian Drua.

Mauger decided to step away for family, rather than performance reasons and the incoming former All Blacks captain is preparing to deal with the same predicaments Mauger faced, like having a squad largely made up of players not used to being in a fully professional environment, who were often unwanted by other teams and also juggling the need to develop players for the Samoan and Tongan national teams, while trying to win each weekend.

“We want to win more than one game,” Umaga says of his target for next season.

“We want to get off the bottom. I’m not big at making massive goals in terms of openly.

“[But] I believe we can challenge for the top eight. There are only four teams that miss out, so we want to challenge for that area.

“But if we can keep working week by week, get that one win and then we can hopefully put something together.

“That’s what we can aim for, because at the minute we haven’t shown anything that says we deserve anything more.

“You get what you deserve and you get what you work for and we’ve shown that we can work, be as competitive as we can and hopefully we can tip some teams over.”

There is always a big turnover in Super Rugby squads the year following World Cups, but it’s even more so with Moana Pasifika for 2024, who have changed over half their squad.

“We’ve got 19 new players and trying to bring them up to speed in the two months of preseason we have will be tough,” Umaga said.

“It’s up to us as coaches to try to develop them and tailor the learning to suit them, to make sure we’re doing everything we can so they can progress in our game.

It’s not going to be easy. If it was easy everyone would be doing it, so we’ve got to make sure we’re efficient with our time and what we’re teaching, but we’ve got a group that’s keen.

“That’s the main thing, they’re energised to make the most of this opportunity and I’ve let them know in no uncertain terms that this is an opportunity and it’s up to them to take that with both hands. Don’t just be comfortable about being here, because you’ve achieved the goal of becoming a professional rugby player.

“You get that the day you sign, but to sustain yourself in this game and vocation it’s about hard work.

“Some do get comfortable and we’ll have to manage them through. Keep on them, to make sure they make the most of this opportunity.”

Moana Pasifika have moved their base from Mt Smart to North Harbour Stadium, converting a corporate lounge at the rarely used venue into a gym.

But it still hasn’t been announced where they’ll play their home games next year. It has been reported that they’ll travel around New Zealand, but that won’t help build a fan base.

That’s beyond Umaga’s control, but winning games will help get Pacific Island communities supporting the team and he feels energised by the squad he’s got to work with.

“What excites me is that there’s a lot of energy, a lot of new faces,” he said.

“There are a lot of people who want to make a point from where they’ve come from. They’ve been sitting just on the outside of their respective groups.

“We’ve got a few boys from Australia that have been in academies and they haven’t really got an opportunity there.

"I like that, I want to see these guys show people what they’re about, be given an opportunity and that’s what we’ve been able to do.

“That excites me, because it means we’re getting kids that are driven. When you’re driven to achieve something, invariably you’ll achieve it, you’ve got something bigger than yourself to help drive you forward.”