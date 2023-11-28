Black Ferns star Ayesha Leti-I'iga to miss entire Super Rugby Aupiki season

Blues coach and former All Black says New Zealand women are in danger of being left behind on international stage.

Hurricanes Poua have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of next year’s Super Rugby Aupiki.

Explosive Black Ferns winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga has been ruled out of the entire 2024 competition, unable to recover from a serious knee injury in time for kickoff in March.

Leti-I’iga, one of the heroes from New Zealand’s Rugby World Cup triumph last year, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her knee during training while in camp with the Blacks Ferns in July.

Leti-I’iga’s absence is significant for the Hurricanes as it has robbed incoming coach Ngatai Walker of the team’s main strike weapon and further depleted their squad following a host of key departures.

The Hurricanes have lost 13 players from this year. Black Ferns prop Krystal Murray has been lured north to Chiefs Manawa, rising star No. 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker has been snapped up by Matatū, and first-five Carys Dallinger has not returned from Australia after committing her future to the Wallaroos.

Walker conceded Leti-I’iga’s unavailability would be a “huge blow” for a new-look Hurricanes team that has put a greater emphasis on developing local talent from Wellington, Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay.

“She’s one of the most powerful wingers in the world,” Walker said. “To not have that power on the left wing is a huge blow for the team, but it does give a chance for new people to step up.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Hurricanes Poua winger Ayesha Leti-I'iga makes a break during last season’s competition.

19-year-old wingers Harmony Kautai and Holly-Rae Mete are among the leading contenders to replace Leti-I’iga.

Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daily, the Hurricanes’ top try-scorer in 2023, has not returned after switching codes to rugby league to play for the Cowboys in NRLW.

Walker said the Hurricanes Poua wanted to have stronger representation from Wellington, Manawatū and Hawke’s Bay, which is reflected in their recruitment, though a clear exception has been made at first-five.

New playmakers Te Rauoriwa Gapper and Hannah King both played for Canterbury in the Farah Palmer Cup and are among the most notable new signings, along with promising Manawatū lock Samantha Taylor.

“We felt with our three major FPC provinces and the Heartland teams that it was an area of need,” Walker admitted.

“We don’t feel like we have that yet, but it’s something we want to grow behind the scenes.

“Hannah is an up and coming 10 and Te Rauoriwa and what she’s achieved with Canterbury, and the culture we want to establish at the Canes, they’re really good game drivers and we feel like we need that.

“Te Rauoriwa spent years outside of Kendra Cocksedge, and she knows how to be bossed and how to boss.”

Loose forward Layla Sae and halfback Iritana Hohaia are the only two current Black Ferns in the Hurricanes squad, while Walker has planned a positional switch for Joanah Ngan-Woo to help her force her way back into the test arena.

The lock famously won the World Cup final for the Black Ferns when she made a clutch lineout steal in the dying stages of the match, but she fell out of favour in 2023.

Walker confirmed Ngan-Woo would play at No. 8 next year.

“With us losing Kaipo to Matatū, we needed power there, and she was one of the top ball carriers last season. That’s one of her superpowers so we really want to use that.

“She loves running with the ball and when I think of Hurricanes as a club and the power athletes that we’ve had, Joanah fits that. We’re looking forward to her being her strong powerful self with the ball.”

The six-round Super Rugby Aupiki will kick off on March 2. A draw is scheduled to be released next week.

Hurricanes Poua 2024 Super Rugby Aupiki squad

Forwards

Props: Marilyn Fanoga, Tori Iosefo, Leilani Perese, Cilia-Marie Po’e-Tofaeono

Hookers: Tamia Edwards, Te Uarangi Olsen-Baker, Cristo Tofa

Locks: Jackie Patea-Fereti, Rachael Rakatau, Kahurangi Sturmey, Samantha Taylor

Loose forwards: Maddie Feaunati, Rhiarna Ferris, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Elinor Plum-King, Layla Sae

Backs

Halfbacks: Iritana Hohaia, Paige Lush

Five-eighths: Te Rauoriwa Gapper, Hannah King

Midfield: Shakira Baker, Teilah Ferguson, Leilani Hakiwai, Rangimarie Sturmey, Monica Tagoai

Outside Backs: Harmony Kautai, Holly-Rae Mete, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Isabella Waterman

Major gains: Samantha Taylor (Manawatū), Te Rauoriwa Gapper (Canterbury), Hannah King (Canterbury),

Major losses: Krystal Murray (Chiefs Manawa), Kaipo Olsen-Baker (Matatū), Carys Dallinger (Australia), Ayesha Leti-I’iga (injured), Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly (rugby league)