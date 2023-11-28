The baby who changed New Zealand Rugby's maternity leave policies

Chelsea Semple is returning to rugby in 2024 after the arrival of baby Cami.

Little does Chelsea Semple’s four-month old daughter Cami (Cameron) know it, but before setting foot on a rugby field (or walking at all, for that matter), she has already proved something of an influential figure in the national game.

Semple is returning to the sport in 2024 on the back of a rollercoaster late-career ride which began with the agony of missing selection in the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad last September, but which two months later turned to ecstasy with the pregnancy of her first child.

The 29-test first-five/second-five was a big-name addition to the Chiefs Manawa squad unveiled on Tuesday for next year’s extended Super Rugby Aupiki season, which kicks off in March.

It will be the 31-year-old’s first time back out on the field since a forgettable Laurie O’Reilly Cup test win over the Wallaroos in Adelaide last August, where a groggy Semple was helped from the field after a nasty head clash, and was also yellow-carded for the incident.

Two and a half weeks later, available for World Cup selection, she was a big omission from the group named by new coach Wayne Smith which went on to triumph on home soil, and it was a bitter pill to swallow.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Chelsea Semple feels the pain after her knockout blow against the Wallaroos in Adelaide last year.

But, Semple is now a big believer in fate, as just two days into a planned post-World Cup overseas honeymoon with husband James in November, the couple found out they were expecting.

“So I just look at it as everything happens for a reason,” Semple explained to Stuff.

“If I had been at World Cup, I wouldn’t have Cami... I actually conceived my baby while World Cup was on.”

But while that took Semple off the field in 2023, she still proved a big player behind the scenes. That involved lobbying New Zealand Rugby for better maternity leave conditions, having been the first full-time contracted Black Ferns player to fall pregnant.

And she came up trumps.

“It is cool, because I’m the first, but I’m not going to be the last,” she said of being something of a trailblazer.

“I pushed with NZR and worked quite closely with them so that girls that end up in the same situation are better looked after, so you’re covered the whole way through your pregnancy, and they support you till you return to play as well.

“Because, it’s such a blessing to be pregnant, as an athlete as well, but it wasn’t good enough for a girl to fall pregnant and just miss out on a contract or full support, and then you’re kind of just left there with no support or anything to lean on.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Chelsea Semple makes a break for the Chiefs Manawa in their competition-sealing win over the Blues in 2022.

“So getting that set up and that put in the memorandum of understanding was huge, really proud.”

Semple, having had time to sit back and reflect on life away from rugby, and “not a spring chicken anymore”, then had to weigh up whether she wanted to get back on the paddock herself next year – trading a Sky commentary role for “no hair and makeup, just rugby boots, a bit of sweat and blood and tears”.

With James about to leave any day for his second season coaching the New York Ironworkers in Major League Rugby, she knows life will be “a massive juggle”, but with how accommodating the Chiefs club have been, she’s keen.

“They’ve been awesome, they’re going to make allowances for baby to come into camp and trainings with me, and for me to bring a support person as well,” Semple said.

“So I’m going to be leaning on my village a lot, and the girls in the team and the whole management. All my team-mates love Cami already, they’re all aunties, so that will make it a whole lot easier.”

As for any further Black Ferns aspirations, with another World Cup looming in 2025, Semple has no designs on making that a big focus.

“The short answer is ‘no’ at the moment,” she said.

“Getting to play rugby is for a whole different purpose now.

“I’m playing because I just love it and I want to be a good role model for my daughter.”