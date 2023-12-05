Super Rugby Aupiki: Five double headers with Super Rugby in extended competition

Blues coach and former All Black says New Zealand women are in danger of being left behind on international stage.

Defending Super Rugby Aupiki champions the Matatū will kick off their campaign by hosting the Blues at an unknown venue on March 2.

New Zealand Rugby has released the Super Rugby Aupiki draw for 2024’s expanded six round competition but one quarter of the games are yet to find a home, with TBC listed as the venue.

The remaining venues will not be announced until the New Year, less than two months before the season kicks off.

The Matatū, Chiefs Manawa, Hurricanes Poua and Blues will play a full home and away schedule before the top two teams then clash in the final on Saturday April 13, at a yet to be determined venue and time.

Five matches will be played alongside Super Rugby Pacific games as doubleheaders, including round three’s 2023 final rematch when the Chiefs Manawa host the Matatū in Hamilton.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Matatū beat the Chiefs in last season’s Super Rugby Aupiki final in Hamilton.

All four clubs will take part in pre-season matches in February before the season kicks off following a newly extended eight-week individual training window.

Hurricanes Poua will take two matches to the provinces. Their round four contest against the Chiefs Manawa will take place in Palmerston North and in round six the Poua will host the Blues in Levin.

The Matatū have hinted they may take their opening match of the season against the Blues on the road but the South Island venue is yet to be determined.

Afternoon kickoffs will be a feature of Super Rugby Aupiki with all games either kicking off at 2.05pm, 4.05pm or 4.35pm.

Super Rugby Aupiki draw for 2024

Round 1: Chiefs Manawa v Hurricanes Poua, Saturday March 2, Stadium Waikato, 2.05pm

Matatū v Blues, Saturday March 2, venue TBC, 4.35pm

Round 2: Blues v Chiefs Manawa, Saturday March 9, venue TBC, 2.05pm

Hurricanes Poua v Matatū, Saturday March 9, SKY Stadium, 4.35pm

Round 3: Blues v Hurricanes Poua, Saturday March 16, venue TBC, 2.05pm

Chiefs Manawa v Matatū, Saturday March 16, Stadium Waikato, 4.35pm

Round 4: Hurricanes Poua v Chiefs Manawa, Friday March 22, Arena Palmerston North, 4.35pm

Blues v Matatū, Saturday March 23, Eden Park, 4.35pm

Round 5: Matatū v Hurricanes Poua, Friday March 29, Apollo Projects Stadium, 4.35pm

Chiefs Manawa v Blues, Saturday 30 March, venue TBC, 2.05pm

Round 6: Hurricanes Poua v Blues, Saturday April 6, Levin Domain, 2.05pm

Matatū v Chiefs Manawa, Ngā Puna Wai, Christchurch, 4.05pm