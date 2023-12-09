Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens reveals All Blacks ambition behind Highlanders move

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, centre, has his eyes on the Highlanders No 15 jersey.

Taranaki flyer Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens admits it was a hard decision to leave the Blues and also had talks with the Crusaders before making the move south to the Highlanders.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, 22, is finding his feet in Dunedin and will share a flat with fellow Blues recruit Tanielu Tele’a as he gets stuck into a preseason with the Highlanders.

The move means saying goodbye to Auckland and good mate Stephen Perofeta, but Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has some lofty goals in mind that first begin with claiming the Highlanders No 15 jersey.

“It comes back to another reason why I came down here – opportunity,” he told Stuff.

“You can only really be seen for those higher honour teams if you're on the field.

”It's every rugby player's dream from a young age to play for your country and it's definitely an ambition of mine that I'm willing to work towards over the next couple of years.

“I'll be putting my best foot forward week-in, week-out. It's definitely something that I want to turn into a reality.”

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens says he’s prepared to show a bit of resilience to achieve his goal. The first step was leaving the All Blacks-stacked Blues in the first place.

“It was a tough decision,” he said. “I had found my feet over the past three years and they [the Blues] were the team that gave me an opportunity when I was 19.

“I had a good group of boys I connected with a lot, but I felt in terms of where I want to get in my rugby career, I just needed a change of scenery – to make myself uncomfortable moving to a different place, a different system, a different island in New Zealand to really challenge myself in that regard.

“The opportunity here came up and it [the decision] wasn’t instant. It did take me quite a while and talking with the right people, but ultimately I am up for the challenge.”

While the presence of Will Jordan dissuaded him from signing with the Crusaders, the Highlanders No 15 jersey hasn’t truly been filled since the great Ben Smith left the franchise in 2019.

Smith is now on the coaching team at the Highlanders, and Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has already been picking his brains for positional tips, much in the way he sought out Leon MacDonald’s counsel at the Blues.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens has also found himself gravitating towards the experienced and intelligent Welsh import Rhys Patchell, mindful of the importance of the relationship between modern No 10s and No 15s.

Already the chat around Highlanders HQ is that new attack coach Kenny Lynn is going to implement a different style, so the canvas is relatively blank for newcomers such as Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Patchell to make their mark.

That suits Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens down to the ground, and although head coach Clarke Dermody didn’t specifically use the fullback role as a carrot, it’s where he has the potential to add most value.

“I know in myself where I feel like I’m the best fit in a system, both attack and defence,” he said.

“That was one of the things in the back of my mind when I was talking to ‘Derms’ and the rest of the coaching crew.

“No 15 is the jersey I want to wear this year, and I'm willing to go and work hard for it over these next couple of weeks, this next couple of months and then compete for it.”

The Highlanders have other options at fullback in Sam Gilbert, Martin Bogado and Connor Garden-Bachop.

However, with the tank-like frame of Tasman’s Timoci Tavatavanawai a strong contender for the No 14 jersey, a backline of Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Tavatavanawai and Jona Nareki could light it up under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

“Results haven't been the Highlanders’ best friend in the past couple of seasons,” Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens said.

“But I feel like I can really step into a leadership role where I can apply things that I've learnt up at the Blues and from some of the best players in Super Rugby and in the world over the past couple of years.”