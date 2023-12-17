Rhys Patchell turns turmoil in Wales into opportunity of a lifetime at Highlanders

So, where did all the money go in Welsh rugby?

That question seems like a good place to start with Rhys Patchell, the erudite, 22-test 30-year-old who has swapped the Scarlets in Wales for the Highlanders in Dunedin, in part due to the cash crunch in Welsh rugby that brought the players to the brink of a strike earlier this year.

“It’s a good question,” Patchell says diplomatically.

“I think [Wales legend] Alun Wyn [Jones] put it very eloquently in a press conference during the Six Nations when it all first started looking like it was unravelling...generally the players are the last to find out about the really important stuff, and often really important stuff is the stuff that directly affects the players.

“And you know, there was a growing sense of frustration around that.”

The repercussions of the financial difficulties in Welsh rugby will be felt for years. Budgets have been cut and experienced players have exited the four regions in search for opportunities.

Two weeks ago, Patchell drove up to Christchurch to catch up with new Crusader Leigh Halfpenny, and over coffee they marvelled at the unexpected turn of events that took them – plus Moana Pasifika coach Stephen Jones – to New Zealand.

Patchell expects a “tough couple of years” for the Welsh regions, but is still hopeful that some good can come out of the turmoil. “We either look at that as a Welsh rugby fraternity as a hindrance, or we look at it as an opportunity to say, ‘Right here we go.

“We're going to have to get behind young players. We're going to have to nurture them. We're going to have to look after them’.”

That need to bring through younger players is not a million miles away what is happening at the Highlanders.

They will be a young side in 2024, with a relatively young group of coaches, albeit with the highly experienced Jamie Joseph overseeing things as head of rugby.

It’s therefore easy to see what the Highlanders saw in Patchell.

He has amassed more than 1000 points in Welsh rugby, he’s very comfortable in his own skin, and he’s likely a coach in waiting once his playing days are over.

The attraction for both parties was mutual. Welsh rugby can become a touch claustrophobic, and Patchell wanted to see the world.

“I've always admired the players who had the bottle to go to try something different,” he says.

“Boys like Leigh Halfpenny, who went to Toulon, Jamie Roberts who's gone and played abroad. Dan Lydiate...it didn't work out for ‘Lyds’ at Racing [in France] for whatever reason.

“But I still admired the fact that he had a go

“...We can get very caught up in Welsh rugby and the red jersey, and it's important. Absolutely, that is the dream and that was the dream for me from day dot when I picked up a ball or watched it on TV for the first time.

“But equally rugby is a vehicle to see the world.”

Now to the all-important matter of what Patchell makes of New Zealand players.

Kiwis, of course, are famous for obsessing about what the world thinks of them, and the rise of the Six Nations in recent years has perhaps suggested that the Home Unions are churning out players who are more tactically and technically adept than their southern counterparts.

Are the young Highlanders as diligent about their work off the paddock as the players in the northern hemisphere? Patchell is adamant that they are.

He doesn’t want to say he’s been ”impressed” by their open-mindedness and appetite for studying the game – that sounds too condescending – but he says he has been hugely encouraged by the Highlanders’ habits, such as their analysis work.

There are still big differences between the hemispheres, however.

“The great thing is that everybody down here sees the game in a completely different way to what I do,” he says.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Rhys Patchell in action for Wales against the All Blacks during bronze final match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“That's part of the appeal of coming. Seeing the game in a different way, and learning why they see the game in a different way.

“There's a real...not ‘have a go, cavalier attitude and we’ll throw the ball around and it doesn't matter’.

“That's not what it is, but there's a real sharp shift in mindset. If there's an opportunity, there's almost that splt-second recognition, and execution of what needs to happen.”

That will suit Patchell’s natural game as an attacking No 10 who likes to threaten the line, and has the 191cm, 92kg frame to do so. Although Cam Millar and Ajay Faleafaga are other options at No 10, it would be a surprise if Patchell does not start Super Rugby Pacific as the preferred choice.

“I had a good chat on the phone [before signing] and when he [coach Clarke Dermody] explained what they were looking for, the type of game they were looking to play,” he says.

“I thought to myself, ‘That spins my wheels’. It's been brilliant so far. I also appreciate that we are in preseason.

“Nobody's lost a game yet, nobody's been dropped. But there's a cool thing being built here and to be a part of it is pretty exciting.”