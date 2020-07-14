Super Rugby: Former All Black Richard Kahui signs for the Western Force

The All Blacks star returns to Wellington for the first time this weekend.

Former All Blacks midfielder Richard Kahui has made a surprise return to Super Rugby.

The 35-year-old Rugby World Cup winner has signed a deal with the Western Force in the Super Rugby AU competition, following seven years in Japan’s Top League.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Richard Kahui tackles Quade Cooper during the 2011 Rugby World Cup semifinal at Eden Park.

Western Force head of rugby Matt Hodgson said: “With 68 Super Rugby caps and a number of domestic and international honours to his name, Kahui is another quality signing for us.

“His knowledge of the game, defensive ability and the level of professionalism he brings to training will be huge for our season, we can’t wait to see him out there in the blue and black.

READ MORE:

* Australia dangles private equity carrot in trans-Tasman Super Rugby squabble

* NZ Rugby has an unlikely ally in Aussie Super Rugby stoush - Eddie Jones

* Master-servant: Aussie boss Hamish McLennan blasts NZ Super Rugby plan

* Rugby Australia warned about trans-Tasman competition potential

* New Rugby Australia boss Hamish McLennan keen to strengthen ties with New Zealand Rugby, and for trans-Tasman comp



“It’s not just his on-field exploits that we’re excited about, as his insight and winning mentality are sure to prove invaluable for the entire team.”

Kahui has been playing for the Toshiba Brave Lupus club in Japan, and has made 63 appearances in the Top League since joining in 2013.

Kahui was a standout on the wing during the All Blacks’ successful 2011 Rugby World Cup campaign, although he made his name as midfielder for the Chiefs.

However, Kahui's career in New Zealand was blighted by shoulder injuries, which restricted him to just 18 tests with the All Blacks despite having the natural ability to be a 50-test player.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Richard Kahui is tackled while playing for Toshiba Brave Lupus in January. He has made 63 appearances for the club.

Kahui will join another former All Black, lock Jeremy Thrush, at the Force.

The Perth-based outfit has relocated to the east coast of Australia for Super Rugby AU, and Kahui has joined the squad in the Hunter Valley hub and has completed his two-week quarantine period.

The Western Force were axed from Super Rugby in 2017 but readmitted for the Super Rugby AU competition, which began two weeks ago.

The Force had the bye in round 1 but lost 23-14 in their comeback game against the Waratahs in Sydney last weekend.

New Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan is determined to keep the Force – who are backed by billionaire mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest – in any trans-Tasman competition next year, even though there are doubts about their ability to be competitive.

Hannah Johnston/Getty Images Richard Kahui makes a break for the Chiefs against the Highlanders in 2013, his final year in New Zealand.

"I absolutely acknowledge that we don’t have the Super Rugby depth that New Zealand has at the moment but why wouldn’t we open our teams up to some top-flight players from South Africa, Argentina and even the northern hemisphere to help them out," McLennan said.

McLennan has also tried to defuse the war of words between New Zealand and Australia, after it emerged that NZ Rugby's Aratipu review would favour an eight-team Super Rugby model, with room for only two or three Australian sides.

"This runs the risk of turning into a squabble where everyone begins to forget what they were fighting for in the beginning," McLennan said.

"The bigger picture over time is leveraging an ANZAC bloc with the best professional competition in the world. We also represent two of the most profitable inbound tours to the northern hemisphere based on our collective history.

And we’ve collectively won five World Cups and we’ve been in the final another three times. So I’m backing Australia to get rugby right over time.”