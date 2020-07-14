Hurricanes v Blues: Team news, kickoff time, predictions, livestream

Beauden Barrett will do battle with Ngani Laumape and his other former Hurricanes team-mates on Saturday night.

Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Kickoff: Saturday, 7.05pm

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe

NZ TAB odds (as of Tuesday AM): Hurricanes $2.11, Blues $1.66

Hurricanes: Announced on Thursday.

Blues: Announced on Thursday.

Weather forecast (as of Tuesday AM): Partly cloudy. Southeasterlies. Low of 10C.

The big storylines: * Hurricanes’ first-five dilemma to take on Blues * 'Grumpy' Hurricanes ready for test match intensity against Blues

Prediction: Beauden Barrett gets a second shot at his former team-mates, and this time it’ll be in front of his old fans, too, at the Cake Tin. Barrett’s Blues took the spoils 30-20 in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa at Eden Park a month ago, while the Blues will be looking to make it three from three against the Hurricanes for the year, after that 24-15 victory against the 12-man hosts in the capital back in March. They had lost the last nine before that against the Canes. While the Blues are coming off their first defeat of the all-Kiwi competition – 26-15 to the Crusaders in Christchurch last Saturday night – and the Canes have now notched successive wins – after seeing off the Highlanders 17-11 at home last Sunday – the Blues still showed plenty to be encouraged by and look the slicker unit. Blues by 10.

How to follow: Stuff's live blog will kick off at 6.30pm.