NZ Rugby must hit the bullseye and not disappoint with Aratipu review

Fielding eight teams in a revamped Super Rugby competition would ensure players are subjected to tough games on a regular basis and would groom them for the All Blacks.

OPINION: If the NZ Rugby board only hopes to retain the trust of the rugby community it will have failed.

It has to want to do much more than that when presented with a review of New Zealand’s Super Rugby model on Thursday.

NZ Rugby needs to woo back the disillusioned supporters who have lost the desire to buy season tickets, or subscribe to Sky Sport to view games on TV or on their devices, and the only way to do that is to be brave and demand a product of the highest quality in 2021 and beyond.

If it can’t see that, something is wrong. Yes, fans are connected to the sport through social media; the number of people following Super Rugby clubs on a variety of platforms is impressive, but if they don’t bother to attend matches, or shell out a fee to Sky, the game will poorer for it.

The recommendations in the Aratipu report won’t disappoint; a range of options had earlier been outlined in the documents, with some commercially sensitive details redacted, and circulated among stakeholders in recent weeks.

The recommendation to field just eight teams has been popular, with the five New Zealand sides joined by two or three teams from Australia and possibly one from the Pacific Islands.

There is also potential to create a commission structure to run the competition, similar to the way the NRL is run.

Chiefs CEO Michael Collins would prefer the new Super Rugby model to have just eight teams.

As Chiefs CEO Michael Collins told Stuff this week, an eight-team field would work best in terms of fan engagement; in other words it allows New Zealand fans to feel a sense of anticipation each weekend instead of deciding they would rather clip the hedge than be subjected to another lop-sided contest.

Collins said fan engagement surveys had made it clear they wanted an easy-to-understand competition, based on a round-robin format.

In recent years Super Rugby has delivered none of that. Ironically, it was set to deliver a 14-team round-robin competition from next year, but the calendar would have still been loaded with games that were of little interest to Kiwi fans.

Because even the most rabid of rugby heads would have struggled to feel enthusiastic about getting up in the middle of the night to watch the Lions host the Rebels.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged NZ Rugby to look after No 1.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged NZ Rugby to look after No 1.

NZ Rugby had done the Aussies enough favours in the past, said Hansen, and now it’s time to be selfish and set itself up in the wake of Covid-19.

Get everything in its own backyard in order, in other words, and create a tough competition that prepares promising players for the All Blacks.

So, the Aussies might get just two teams. A Pacific Island also deserves serious consideration; Kanaloa Hawaii, which has already had a bid to join Major League Rugby in the United States confirmed, is in discussions with NZ Rugby about setting up a new team based in South Auckland.

Former All Black Jerome Kaino is a driving force behind the Hawaiian rugby venture that could expand into south Auckland.

The newcomer would be a popular addition, but it must be competitive.

Therein lies the challenge; the Pacific Island side will be under pressure to deliver positive results, and quickly. Otherwise the competition will be compromised.

The bottom line is this. NZ Rugby has to create a product that satisfies its broadcasters and keeps the money flowing in. That has never been so important, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

But, just as important, are the fans. Before Super Rugby Aotearoa was created to plug the gap after Super Rugby was canned, a generation of young Kiwis had become accustomed to seeing games played in front of empty stands.

NZ Rugby has been rewarded with a rare opportunity to right those wrongs. It may be a long time before it gets another.