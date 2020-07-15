Super Rugby Aotearoa: Highlanders clear Josh Ioane, Dillon Hunt for Chiefs game

Highlanders playmaker Josh Ioane is in line for his first appearance of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Highlanders have received a double dose of good news before the visit to Hamilton on Sunday to face Warren Gatland’s struggling Chiefs side.

Playmaker Josh Ioane is set to make his first appearance in Super Rugby Aotearoa after a frustrating groin injury, while tough flanker Dillon Hunt appears to have recovered from the eye injury he suffered against the Hurricanes last weekend

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Dillon Hunt was replaced against the Hurricanes due to a nasty-looking eye injury, but he took full part in Highlanders training on Tuesday.

”Dillon is back training today and will be available,” assistant coach Mark Hammett said on Wednesday.

”Josh Ioane, full training today, also available.

”He was back for a training two weeks ago but re-aggravated it [groin injury], so this was the first one [training session] back.”

The pair will be desperately needed against a Chiefs side that will be desperate to claw their way off the bottom of the ladder.

However, the news isn't as good for halfback Kayne Hammington, who fractured a hand in the closing stages of the Hurricanes loss and will miss the rest of the competition, while midfielder/wing Ngatungane Punivai is likely to miss a second game due to concussion.

The Highlanders now must decide if they should leave Mitch Hunt in the No 10 jersey, where he has produced some strong form, and use Ioane off the bench.

1 NEWS The All Blacks star returns to Wellington for the first time this weekend.

However, Ioane and Hunt had been in line to wear the No 10 and No 15 jerseys, respectively, before Ioane injured his groin in the lead-up to the opening game Super Rugby Aotearoa, and Hammett reiterated that they were looking at the one-test All Black as primarily a first-five.

“We think so, we know that he can play second-five, and he’s played fullback pretty competently as well, but ultimately he’s a No 10,” Hammett said.

Switching Hunt to fullback would also give the Highlanders a playmaker on either side of the ruck and Hammett was fulsome in his praise for the ex-Crusader, who copped a massive tackle from Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua in Wellington on Sunday but still bounced backl to his feet.

“He’s been really good,” Hammett. “He’s a warrior really, brave, and always up for the challenge.

“You don't see him get flustered very often.

“He's a really good leader within our group. There’s only good things to say about Mitch.

“He's always trying to grow his game and those around them.”

Hammington’s injury will open the door for the 20-year-old halfback Folau Fakatava to make his first appearance in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Hawke’s Bay halfback is regarded a good longer-term prospect with a strong running game.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Folau Fakatava will replace the injured Kayne Hammington against the Chiefs.

The Highlanders also confirmed that Hawke's Bay lock Tom Parsons will remain with the squad for the rest of the season, replacing Josh Dickson.

Former Hurricanes lock Geoff Cridge had been with the squad last week on a short-term basis.

The Chiefs are winless in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but Gatland received a vote of confidence from CEO Michael Collins this week.

Despite their lowly status, they have plenty of firepower in the likes of Damian McKenzie and Hammett said there Highlanders were in no position to pass judgment on the Chiefs’ form struggles.

“We’ll prepare for the best Chiefs team possible,” Hammett said.

“All of their games have been really close and as you know we're not a team that can get ahead of ourselves.

“We don’t like to say we're a team that is regrouping or new, but that's the reality.

“For us, it’s our standards week-in, week-out and we’re very motivated to make sure we're performing well.”