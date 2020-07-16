Super Rugby Aotearoa: Dan Carter's Blues debut undone by calf injury; Beauden Barrett remains at 15

So close, yet so far. Dan Carter’s much-anticipated Blues debut will have to wait at least another week after a tight calf forced him out of a mooted bench spot for Saturday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The plan was for Carter to cover first five-eighths and fullback from the bench at Sky Stadium in what would have been his first match at this level in New Zealand since he departed after the 2015 World Cup victory. However, the 38-year-old, 112-test All Blacks great suffered calf tightness during Thursday’s training run in the wet at Mount Albert Grammar and was replaced on the bench by Matt Duffie in the final lineup.

The 3-1 Blues have made four changes from the starting XV that suffered the first loss of the Aotearoa competition against the Crusaders last Saturday night in Christchurch – two forced by injuries to No 8 Hoskins Sotutu (knee) and hooker James Parsons (concussion), one positional (Akira Ioane) and in-form wing Caleb Clarke sitting this one out to attend the tangi for his grandfather.

However, Blues coach Leon MacDonald has resisted any temptation to move Beauden Barrett into the frontline playmaker’s position, with the star off-season signing remaining at fullback for the fourth consecutive match, and a head to head against younger brother Jordie, despite failing to find his best stuff there since returning from an extended post-World Cup break.

Barrett was largely ineffective at fullback against the Crusaders, while Richie Mo’unga underlined his status as the premier No 10 in the New Zealand game with a virtuoso display for the victors. Many believe it’s time to give Barrett a chance to show he remains a force at first five-eighths; though for now Otere Black retains the spot for the Blues.

The hard-nosed Aaron Carroll replaces Sotutu in the loose trio at blindside, with Ioane, who led the defensive stats for the Blues in the 26-15 defeat in Christchurch, moving to his preferred No 8 spot. Kurt Eklund slots in for Parsons as starting hooker, while Bay of Plenty flyer Emoni Narawa gets the callup on the wing after celebrating his 21st birthday this week. Prop Karl Tu’inukuafe also earns a strategic rest after his bench effort against the Crusaders.

MacDonald indicated it had been a no-brainer to withdraw Carter from the bench once he felt his calf tighten during a physical Thursday training session.

“Dan pulled up a little bit tight. It’s nothing too major, but we want to make sure we don’t risk anything with Dan,” said the Blues coach. “If you get on top of calves early, they can be a couple of days to come right. If you get on to it a little bit later, it can be 3-4 weeks. It makes sense just to look after it.”

Hannah Peters/Getty-Images Dan Carter’s Blues debut has been put on hold after he suffered a calf twinge at training.

MacDonald said the late bench reshuffle was not disruptive, with plenty of positional cover among the backs in the 23. Though it was a blow to Carter who was keen to make his Super Rugby return after a club hitout in Christchurch a fortnight back.

“He’s been training the house down and he’s pretty determined,” said the Blues coach. “He wants to get into the campaign and is pretty hungry to get out there. He hasn’t played rugby in New Zealand at this level for a long time and it felt like the time was right to get him in there.”

Though Carter was gutted by the late change in plan, it was a decision made very much with the veteran’s best interests at heart.

“We’ve said right from the start we’ll do the right thing by him,” added MacDonald. “He is an older athlete and we’ve got to manage him a little differently than most. If he was 23 we probably would have said he’s good to go. But at 30-something we’ll err on the side of caution.”

The Blues coach admitted that a positional switch for Barrett had also crossed their mind for the dangerous Hurricanes outfit who come into this clash off consecutive victories over the Highlanders and Chiefs.

“There was a lot of thought given to it,” said MacDonald of the prospect of handing Barrett his first start at No 10. “We talk a lot about the mix of the team and that’s a discussion point we think long and hard about, remembering the way we’re playing and recipe we’ve had for some success. He’s been a big part of that and a big part of that at fullback.

“He’s very much a team-first man and will do whatever is best for the team. He’s not knocking the door down, saying ‘I need to move forward’. He’s quite happy playing good rugby at the back and enjoying his time there. That makes it an easier decision because Otere has been playing good rugby as well and the team is prospering because those two work well together.

“So right now there’s no need to change that. But it’s a week-by-week discussion.”

MacDonald wasn’t sure of the extent of Sotutu’s knee injury and was awaiting the verdict from a second scan, but had full confidence in the readiness of Ioane to slot back in at No 8 after a standout effort at 6 against the Crusaders where he led the tackle count (14 made, just 1 missed).

“That was probably his best game for the Blues since I’ve been here. He was physical, did a lot of stuff off the ball, his breakdown and tackle work was immense, he ran hard and was a real handful. He’s on top of his game, he’s confident and has been wanting this opportunity at 8 for a long time.”

Clarke was released to honour his grandfather in the appropriate fashion with the Blues’ full support and MacDonald was confident Narawa would make the most of his first Kiwi derby start.

“The message to him has been really simple and clear: get out there and have fun with the ball and get involved as much as you can. He was brilliant in the Mitre 10 Cup and has been outstanding in training here. We’ve got full confidence in him.”

The Blues have defeated the Hurricanes twice already this year and will need a third on the bounce to have any hope of catching runaway leaders the Crusaders by competition end.

BLUES: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Mark Telea, Otere Black, Finlay Christie; Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Aaron Carroll, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Tolai Luteru, Marcel Renata, Sione Mafileo, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Tony Lamborn, Jonathan Ruru, TJ Faiane, Matt Duffie.