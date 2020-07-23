Super Rugby: Kanaloa Hawai’i says it's 'ready to go' for 2021 competition

Aaron Smith talks about the potential of adding a Pacific Islands team to Super Rugby but losing South Africa.

The Kanaloa Hawai’i team says they are “ready to go” for Super Rugby in 2021 and have rubbished claims from Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan that their inclusion would be bad for the Blues.

Tracy Atiga, who heads up the project, told Stuff that the south Auckland-based side had already identified high performance facilities, potential stadia (including Mount Smart), had the financial backing in place, and would open its arms to current Super Rugby players who wanted to play test rugby for the Pacific Island nations.

“As of yesterday New Zealand Rugby sent out their expression of interest documents to all of the interested parties, and we were one of them,” Atiga said on Wednesday.

“The timelines is pretty tight but anyone who has been involved in our MLR [United States Major League Rugby] journey over the past few months, and obviously with our business which has been going for 16 years, will understand that we've been planning this for a long, long time.

“As far as timing goes, the reality is something is available for next year, and we're ready to go.”

Stuff understands that NZ Rugby is running a short and sharp process for parties interested in running team in Super Rugby next year, and that applicants will get an answer within the next month.

However, Kanaloa Hawai’i, who are backed by former Blues and All Blacks icons such as Joe Rokocoko, Jerome Kaino and John Afoa, are adamant that the timing is perfect and the money is in place.

“We've got backing that supports two teams if we wanted to,” Atiga said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Blues icon Jerome Kaino is one of the backers of the new franchise, which would be based in South Auckland.

“The fact that a Super team has actually come up, the timing has been amazing.

“I don’t think we are short of anyone else who is applying for that (PI) team.

“Money talks. If we want pay for a world-class high performance facility then we’ll do that.

“We'll probably look at Mount Smart, and there’s no reason we wouldn’t look at Eden Park.”

Atiga also revealed that she had tried to contact to Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan after he declared a Pacific Island team in South Auckland could damage the Blues, and should instead be placed in Sydney.

“I did reach out and invited him to ring me,” Atiga said. “My initial thought was ‘wouldn't it be madness for the Waratahs to be hosting another team’.

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Tracy Atiga has shot down the argument of Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan that a PI team in Auckland would hurt the Blues.

“It was obviously very much a political rant but I invited him to reach out to me and have a chat.”

Did he take up the invite? “No, not at all," she said. “Just lots of stuff in the media.”

Instead, Atiga said Kanaloa Hawai’i would work closely with the Blues and had no interest in cannibalising the existing franchise.

“[Blues CEO} Andrew Hore and I have been on the phone together,” Atiga said. “We're meeting next Monday to have a workshop, really to work out how to do this together.

“It’s no secret that our owners are ex Blues players.

“I actually applied for the CEO role at the Blues as well. My love and passion for Auckland is first and foremost. Everyone knows that.

“We're not going to come into south Auckland and take over anything the Blues have established.”

Phil Walter/Getty-Images Blues chief executive Andrew Hore will meet with Kanaloa Hawai’i next week.

Kanaloa Hawai’i has already appointed Mick Byrne and Tamati Ellison to coach its team in Hawai’i, and Atiga said criticism from Hawaiian senator Glenn Wakai about the franchise had been dealt with behind closed doors, resulting in an apology from the politician.

Atiga also said there would be a completely separate staffing structure for Super Rugby, while players would come from four sources: existing players in New Zealand on the cusp of Blues selection, players from the Pacific Islands, current Super Rugby players with Pacific Island heritage, and some international players.

“We want to bring those (PI) players into our team, and that doesn't exclude Māori,” Atiga said.

“And, if we're being completely honest, we need to be make sure that we have at least a couple of international players that are not ruled out by heritage.

“This is New Zealand, and we shouldn’t be putting any provisos around race.”

Stu Forster/Getty Images Joe Rokocoko is among several All Blacks backing a Hawaiian entry into Major League Rugby with an eye on Super Rugby too.

The Kanaloa Hawai’i application will generate a huge degree of excitement and goodwill in a week that has been dominated by bickering between New Zealand and Australia over how many Australian teams there might be in the new competition.

It will also spark the interest of New Zealand players with Pacific Island heritage who want to play test rugby for their “home” nations without having to leave the country.

“A lot don’t want to give up their All Blacks dream and that's absolutely fine, we're not going after those players," Atiga said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty-Images New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson and chairman Brent Impey sent out expressions of interest on Tuesday.

“We’re definitely going to the players who feel like they have a contribution at international level and if they are willing to play for their Pacific Island nations then we’ll take them.

“There is so much talent

“It's just getting out players to understand that it’s an honour to play for the Pacific islands. For a long time it’s been All Blacks and then the Pacific nations.

“It's going to be interesting to see how this goes. Because our club offers a professional opportunity to play for your home nation this could change things a lot.”