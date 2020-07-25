Super Rugby: Crusaders wing George Bridge finding new ways to make an impact

If there’s one thing George Bridge has taken on board the past few years, it’s not to be absorbed by scoring tries.

Especially during a Christchurch winter, when clear, crisp nights are the norm and dew cakes the ball and tops the Orangetheory Stadium turf.

It’s precisely the conditions expected in the Garden City on Saturday night for the Crusaders-Hurricanes clash, the type which have forced Crusaders wing Bridge to find other ways to make an impact.

Supplied Tū Kōtahi Aotearoa, which translates to Stand As One New Zealand, will be awarded to this year's winner.

‘‘I’ve learnt over the last few years, especially in the tight games, as a winger you might not get as many opportunities, especially down in Christchurch with a wet ball,’’ Bridge said.

‘’So I’ve put a lot of attention into little things like chasing high balls or kicks in general, because those little parts of games I can actually have an influence in, have a positive outcome for our team.’’

The six-test All Black has scored three tries in eight games this year, a season after scoring four in 13 appearances.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders wing George Bridge in the process of taking a high ball contested by Blues pivot Otere Black in Christchurch a fortnight ago.

That’s eight fewer than the 15 he ran in during the 2018 season, and the same amount of times he touched down during his rookie season in 2017.

But only a fool would suggest Bridge hasn’t been cutting the mustard.

Only a fortnight ago the 25-year-old gobbled up a series of crucial bombs in a tight win against the Blues, and it was he – along with Richie Mo’unga – who setup Mitchell Drummond’s go-ahead try.

It was also Bridge, having chased a Braydon Ennor kick, who hunted down Beauden Barrett and bundled him into touch.

Might not sound like much when Will Jordan and Sevu Reece are bagging tries. But it was one of a series of plays down the stretch which swung momentum the way of the hosts. The crowd sniffed blood and the Crusaders choked out the visitors.

That said, the unbeaten red and blacks, five points clear at the top of the ladder with a game in hand, haven’t yet turned in their best stuff, according to Bridge.

Teaukura Moetaua/Getty Images Crusaders wing George Bridge breaks out against the Highlanders in Christchurch in February.

‘’We’ve been talking about how we’ve definitely got a lot more to give. We feel like we haven’t really put a complete performance together yet that we are happy with.

“I think it’s just the nature competition, to be honest, because every team is so good and they’re going to put us under a lot of pressure.’’

Now in his fourth season with the Crusaders, Bridge is one of a bunch of players who are yet to taste defeat in a home Super Rugby match.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders wing George Bridge pictured at training in Christchurch earlier this month.

Bridge hadn’t even played his first season of provincial rugby for Canterbury when the Hurricanes stuffed the Crusaders in Christchurch on July 16, 2016.

Since coach Scott Robertson took over from Todd Blackadder as coach ahead of Bridge’s rookie season, the Crusaders are unbeaten in 36 (35 wins, one draw) Super Rugby fixtures, including one match in Nelson earlier this year.

‘’Not directly, but we’re all pretty well aware of how hard it is for teams to play here,’’ Bridge said when asked if the team’s mammoth run was addressed in-house.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes is tackled during the round 17 Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and the Hurricanes in Christchurch in 2016.

Captain Codie Taylor is one of a handful of remaining Crusaders who featured in the 35-10 home flogging at the hands of the Hurricanes more than four years ago, a defeat which sent them on an ill-fated playoff trip to Johannesburg to face the Lions.

The Hurricanes, who have lost six straight games to the Crusaders, have even dug up footage of the 2016 win and discussed it as a squad ahead of what’s a must-win game for them.

‘’I remember Vince Aso scoring a try to put them in front. It’s pretty clear in my mind,’’ Taylor said.

“It sort of always plays on my memory, as part of that game. They are a team that come down here and really throw everything at it, even last year in the semifinal, that came right down to the wire.’’

AT A GLANCE

Crusaders v Hurricanes

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Saturday, 7.05pm

Referee: James Doleman

TAB odds: Crusaders $1.21 Hurricanes $4.10

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Fetuli Paea, Jack Goodhue, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Tom Christie, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Dunshea, Samuel Whitelock, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor (captain), Joe Moody. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, George Bower, Oliver Jager, Quinten Strange, Sione Havili, Mitchell Drummond, Brett Cameron, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (captain), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Fraser Armstrong. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Tevita Mafileo, Alex Fidow, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Vaea Fifita, Jamie Booth, Vince Aso, Chase Tiatia.