Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues licking their lips over Beauden Barrett's move to No 10

Beauden Barrett will make his first start of the season at No 10 for the Blues on Sunday against the Chiefs at Eden Park.

Beauden Barrett has been a decent enough fullback for the Blues this Super Rugby Aotearoa season, but it’s fair to say expectations are high as the franchise launches him in the No 10 jersey for the first time in Sunday’s must-win affair against the Chiefs.

“I’d say he’s the best running 10 in the world, and probably the best we’ve ever seen as a running 10,” said Blues attack coach Daniel Halangahu by way of prefacing Barrett’s much-anticipated shift this week into the first five-eighth role at Eden Park.

The selection has been forced to an extent by a neck injury picked up by regular No 10 Otere Black in last week’s last-ditch 29-27 defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington – the Blues‘ second on the bounce after opening the competition with three straight victories.

The Blues have picked Black on the bench this week, after he came through Friday’s final hitout well enough, and decided to give Barrett the crack in the position he makes no secret is his preferred one. It will be interesting to see if it brings the best out in the two-time world player of the year whose impact has been decidedly short of his own high standards since his return from that extended post-World Cup break.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Jordie Barrett v Will Jordan and what it means for the All Blacks selection race

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Beauden's drought, Chiefs' meltdown and Razor's hot run

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs guilty of getting 'bored' against Highlanders

* Beauden Barrett confirms his Japan sabbatical; Blues adamant it's no surprise



“We’ve always said we brought Beauden to the Blues to run the cutter, but after the season-ending injury to Stephen Perofeta it forced a rethink,” said Blues head coach Leon MacDonald. “I am sure he is looking forward to that challenge [at 10].”

Barrett’s performance could have repercussions beyond the outcome of this Super Rugby Aotearoa title race, which is the unbeaten Crusaders’ to lose now. Richie Mo’unga is the incumbent All Blacks 10 and playing very well. Barrett played pretty much all of 2019 at 15, though with a logjam of contenders at fullback (both Barrett brothers, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan) a breakout display from the 29-year-old superstar would certainly be timely.

Halangau says Barrett demands a different approach from those around him in the No 10 role where he has consistently played his best rugby.

“It’s certainly been a bit of a lesson for the guys just how flat and hard Beauden can play through that channel,” said the Blues assistant coach. “So there has been a small adaptation for the guys around him. He’s going to be flat and if he takes off he’s as fast as anyone out on the field. We’re all excited to see him out there.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images TJ Faiane is back at 12 for the Blues, after his fortnight coming off the bench resulted in back-to-back defeats.

Halangahu also confirmed Black had shown enough to take his spot on the bench on Sunday against a Chiefs side looking to snap a run of six straight defeats.

“He hurt himself putting his body on the line. Otes probably doesn’t get enough credit for his resilience and toughness. He’s a small body but time and again this season he’s put his body on the line for us. He gets a well-earned break and we’ll hold him back a little bit and maybe later in the game get him back out there.”

The Blues have made five selection changes this week, on top of Barrett’s positional shift to first five.

Matt Duffie comes in at fullback for his first start there in the competition, the in-form Caleb Clarke is back on the left wing after sitting out last week for his grandfather’s tangi and TJ Faiane returns at second five after two weeks on bench duty. It's a backline with a better balance to it.

Up front, a fit-again Blake Gibson slots in for his 50th appearance for the franchise on the blindside flank and workhorse lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti swaps places in the second row with Josh Goodhue.

Faiane’s reunion with Rieko Ioane in midfield is a significant selection. They looked a good fit through the Blues first three victories and it may not be coincidental that the Blues lost both matches their little No 12 did not start.

“TJ plays a lot of minutes for us, and what we know is if we roll him out for 80 minutes every week, which we’ve done in the past, it’s not the best for us,” explained Halangahu. “We’ve used this period to freshen him up, and he looks back as sharp as he’s been. He also brings a lot of confidence to the group. He’s one of our defensive leaders and everybody is happy to have TJ back out there.”

This looks a peppier Blues group, with Clarke’s firepower out wide, Faiane’s heady game in the midfield channels and Barrett’s speed in the first-receiver position. The challenge will be for the forwards to lay on better than the 30-something per cent of territory and possession they managed last week.

“We’ve been really frank with the group, and it hasn’t been good enough,” added Halangahu of the Canes defeat. “This team has been pretty proud of the performances we’ve put out there and last weekend was sub-par. It might have been a two-point loss but the guys are reeling from that. They’ve done the talking in there and the message has been about, in front of our home crowd this week, putting in a performance more in line with what we’re about as a group.”

With already 29,000 tickets sold by Friday and Barrett back where he does the most damage, the stage is set for a Blues performance to keep their fading title hopes alive.

BLUES: Matt Duffie, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Blake Gibson, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Sione Mafileo, Josh Goodhue, Tony Lamborn, Sam Nock, Otere Black, Harry Plummer.