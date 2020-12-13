In praise of Akira Ioane: Blues brothers laud loose forward’s big move in 2020

Akira Ioane finally rose to the All Blacks challenge in 2020 and ended the year their first-choice No 6.

Somewhere during the trials and tribulations of 2020, Akira Ioane figured a few things out. In so doing, one of New Zealand’s most enigmatic rugby players took possibly the last step towards delivering on the massive potential he’s always carried in his sturdy frame.

In short, the older of the two Ioane brothers came of age in 2020 to finally leave behind the doubts, detractors and nagging frustrations that had been a prominent part of his rise through the rugby ranks to become a fully-fledged All Black.

And to hear him talk so effusively and revealingly before his first test appearance against Australia in Brisbane confirmed for many the maturation process that had at last played out. Here was Ioane owning his situation, and history, and moving forward with it as best he could. Here was Ioane unfiltered, and it was a joy to behold for anyone who has followed this young man’s career since he broke through as an age-grade and sevens star headed for special deeds.

Everyone loves a redemption tale, and the Blues are no exception when it comes to their rejuvenated loose forward from whom they are expecting even bigger and better things in 2021.

Typically, though, even Ioane’s success story had a hitch in it. His test debut in Brisbane lasted just 28 promising minutes when Ofa Tu’ungafasi’s red card forced him to be sacrificed. He returned a fortnight later and was one of the best on show in a triumphant 38-0 victory over Argentina to bring the curtain down on the season.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald was not the least surprised by Ioane’s top-class showing against the Pumas on the blindside flank.

“He did that for us at 6 too,” reflected MacDonald. “We talked to him about what he needs to do to become a world-class 6 and he understood. It was about becoming physical, and it was about repeated efforts. He had to be fitter and he went out and did all that, pushed himself really hard, and changed his diet.

“He put a lot of effort in to what we see now, which is him becoming an international-level 6. He was physical [against Argentina], his workrate was massive and he was still that ball-carrying, explosive player we all know and love. He’s made massive gains in his game over the last 12 months.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leon MacDonald says Akira Ioane’s honest reflections on his All Blacks journey resonated with a lot of people.

MacDonald also believes his big loosie is now a much more mentally resilient character, given the humbling nature of his experience. Ioane admitted ahead of his test debut he nearly gave the game away after repeated All Blacks setbacks and a cruel form of public shaming in 2019.

“He obviously reflected a fair bit and decided to give it a strong crack, and he’s done that really well, with the support of a lot of people,” added the Blues coach. “But the fact he shared his journey is massive. It really resonated with a lot of people.

“We’re all really proud of the way he played, and his personal leadership has been spoken about a lot. He’s growing as a person. He’s not involved in scuffles on the field; he’s just worrying about playing good rugby and doing a great job.”

Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu, who has been there for the entirety of Ioane’s 2020 journey, felt there was one remaining challenge for a player who had impressed him immensely.

“He’s been down in the dumps, but from that he’s been able to show real grit and determination to get back to where he wants to be. I know he wants to be a dominant force and you can see that when he plays his best rugby.

“When he first came in he was just an attacking player … the last couple of years he’s worked on his defensive game, and that’s put him in that All Blacks jersey. He’s dominant with ball in hand, dominant without it. For him the next step is keeping that on a consistent level because I know he’s hungry for it. When he got his shot he took it and hasn’t let anyone down ever since.”

For Ioane, next year’s Blues campaign shapes as pivotal. It’s likely he plays 6 again, alongside the dynamic Hoskins Sotutu at 8, and a repeat of 2020’s robust, dominant form should see him back in black later in the year.

MacDonald is also hoping the younger Ioane, Rieko, can make a similar surge as he continues to develop his play in the centre position.

“At the start of the year there were question marks over whether Rieko could move into midfield. You would say that was a massive success. He played great for us, his defence was rock solid, and he was turning into a genuine midfielder, and as such was selected there by the All Blacks.

“It’s still a work in progress for him. He’ll be the first to admit he’s not the finished article, but a second year for the Blues in midfield is going to help him cement the position.”