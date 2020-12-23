David Havili re-signs with Crusaders through 2023, eyes All Blacks recall

Crusaders utility David Havili isn’t going anywhere until at least 2024.

The desire to earn an All Blacks recall and reach 100 Crusaders caps won out when David Havili was weighing up his future.

Havili, who on Wednesday turned 26, rebuffed multiple overseas offers to re-sign with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Tasman Mako through 2023.

“I didn’t want to have any regrets when I finish playing. I just wanted to give myself every opportunity to get the most out of NZ Rugby, I think I've got a lot more to add,” Havili told Stuff.

“I had some pretty good offers in Japan. But I’m still pretty young, I’ve still got higher aspirations...I had to take a couple of weeks to decide on what I really wanted to do.”

READ MORE:

* Rookie All Blacks outside back Will Jordan tipped for greatness

* Super Rugby: Leon MacDonald eyes teen Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens for fullback role

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Highlanders recall Jona Nareki in team to face Crusaders

* Super Rugby: Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor to miss Hurricanes blockbuster



Havili wrote the pros and cons down when contemplating whether to extend his previous deal beyond the end of 2021, before realising it was a “no-brainer” to stick around.

“Anyone in NZ Rugby, if you're here [the All Blacks are] the ultimate goal, and that’s no different for me. I want to get back into that All Blacks jersey and I couldn't do that overseas.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images David Havili, right, played three tests for the All Blacks in 2017.

The three-test All Black is the sixth Crusader to sign with the 11-times champions through 2023, joining Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Cullen Grace and Tom Christie.

Another half dozen – Joe Moody, Will Jordan, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Sevu Reece and Mitchell Drummond – are contracted through 2022.

Havili hasn't played for the All Blacks since 2017, when he played three tests in the Rugby Championship, and matches against the UK Barbarians and French XV during the northern tour.

However, he’s been considered unlucky not to have featured since, particularly given his utility value and his form for the Crusaders, who he’s represented 84 times since 2015.

Injuries didn’t help him this year, with first emergency bowel surgery, then a broken thumb, limiting him to eight matches (six starts) across Super Rugby and Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Utility David Havili, left, played an off-field role with the Crusaders after breaking his hand. Here he’s pictured at Rugby Park in Christchurch with assistant coach on July 21.

Before he had a 20cm section of his bowel removed due to a nasty infection, he was the form Super Rugby player, featuring at both fullback and first-five eighth.

It was a difficult season, which contributed to his emotional outburst after earning a late, game-clinching penalty in Tasman’s thrilling 13-12 Mitre 10 Cup final triumph over Auckland at Eden Park last month.

“It was just raw emotion. Everything that’s happened this year for me. What our team had to go through,” Havili said, referring to the raft of injuries to fellow Mako players, and the loss of players to the All Blacks.

Given regular Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor has been ruled out of Super Rugby Aotearoa with a knee injury next year, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has indicated his vice-captain will potentially play in the midfield, where he started eight games for the Crusaders in 2016.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Tasman captain David Havili holds aloft the Mitre 10 Cup after leading the Mako to a 13-12 win against Auckland at Eden Park in November.

“It’s good to have another string to my bow. I like being able to play those dual playmaker roles. I don't mind playing in the midfield. It’s a different kettle of fish, though, it’s a lot more physical and you make a lot more tackles,” Havili said.

With Bridge and Manasa Mataele expected to miss the first month of the season with chest injuries, new All Black Jordan could start at fullback with Leicester Fainga’anuku and Reece on the wings.

Havili recommends keeping a close eye on 21-year-old Fainga’anuku, who is coming off a stellar season for Tasman.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Simon Thomas, Crusaders' head of strength and conditioning, explains why he wants to measure barbell speeds.

“He’s a beast, eh? And he’s going to be something special in the next couple of years. It’s going to be exciting to see him play in a Crusaders' jersey next year. He’s been a bloody handful for a lot of teams and I’m glad he’s on my side.

“The best thing about it is it's such a competitive environment. If you want to play in that jersey each week, you’re going to have to be at the top of your game. I think that's why a lot of players come here and grow so fast.”