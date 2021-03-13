Super Rugby: Crusaders careful not to light a fire under 'wounded' Chiefs

WIll Jordan's return to fullback pushes David Havili into the midfield against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Scott Robertson and Scott Barrett took their time, carefully pondering each question before opening their traps.

The Crusaders’ head coach and skipper are not fools. Lighting a bonfire under the wounded Chiefs is the last thing they want to do ahead of their clash in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Staring down the barrel of a record 11-match losing streak, it’s not like the Hamilton-based side needs extra motivation in the form of bulletin board material.

It’s that losing streak which prompted a cautious response from Robertson, who was asked if the Crusaders would take satisfaction from ensuring the Chiefs matched the Highlanders’ record (2012-13) for the worst losing run among NZ teams.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Why is there bad blood between the Crusaders and Chiefs?

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: 'We've got a lot of faith in him' – Chiefs back Bryn Gatland at No 10

* Super Rugby: Crusaders move David Havili to less preferred midfield position

* Super Rugby: Crusaders midfielder Dallas McLeod to start in absence of injured duo



“It’s something we haven’t talked about. It’s not something in our game plan...we know their predicament, but we’re just focussing on ourselves and making sure we get these first four games right and get our rhythm, the boys play themselves into form, and the results sort themselves out from there,” he said.

While the rivalry has simmered since it peaked in 2012 and 2013, when it was nasty and essential viewing, these sides still cherish inflicting misery on the other.

Getty-Images Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga tackles Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown in Christchurch last year.

A few years after former Chiefs coach Dave Rennie discussed the “hate” between the teams, Crusaders prop Joe Moody last year admitted he had a chip on his shoulders when it came to the niggly Chiefs.

The Crusaders, who scrapped out an 18-13 win in wet Christchurch conditions last year, have won seven of the past nine matches between the teams, although the last four games have been split.

That includes a 25-15 Chiefs’ victory in February last year, before Super Rugby was chewed up and spat out by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The record doesn't reflect the class they've got in their team, the calibre,” Robertson said.

“They've been close so many times, it's got away on them. There's still that desperation in them, as any team would be in that situation. We're wary...we're preparing accordingly.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robetson, left, speaks to wing Leicester Fainga'anuku during training in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Having viewed the Chiefs’ remarkable collapse – they led 20-6 but lost 39-23 – to the Highlanders in Hamilton last week, Barrett reiterated his coach’s comments.

“You can't look at that record. Any team on their day in New Zealand can certainly show up and put a performance in that can win on the day.

“With Sam Cane, Brad Weber, a list of All Blacks in their team, as well as some young talent, we have to prepare appropriately. We're not leaving a stone unturned this week.”

Centre Jack Goodhue referred to the Chiefs as a “wounded animal”, but said they would treat them like a team on a hot run, given they typically play with confidence, and are blessed with game breakers.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Crusaders midfielder Jack Goodhue, left, and Chiefs flanker Sam Cane clash in Cambridge during a pre-season fixture last month.

Goodhue hasn’t shaken the memories of the Chiefs’ scorching 40-27 come-from-behind win in Fiji in 2019, when they turned a 20-0 deficit on its head.

“We’ve had some great battles with the Chiefs in the past. The one I remember is the one in Fiji, we thought they were down and out, and they came back. That's what we’ve got to be ready for.”

A 32nd win against a fellow Kiwi team under fifth-year head coach Scott Robertson will ensure the Crusaders head into Sunday week’s blockbuster against the Blues at Eden Park on top of the ladder.

AT A GLANCE

Crusaders v Chiefs

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Saturday, 7.05pm

Referee: James Doleman

TAB odds: Crusaders $1.12 Chiefs $5.50

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Sione Havili Talitui, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody, Fletcher Newell, Mitchell Dunshea, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod.

Chiefs: Damian McKenzie, Shaun Stevenson, Sean Wainui, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (cc), Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (cc), Mitchell Brown, Josh Lord, Tupou Vaa’i, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Reuben O’Neill. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Aidan Ross, Sione Mafileo, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Kaylum Boshier, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Chase Tiatia.