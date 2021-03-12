Covid-19: Blues can host Highlanders with Eden Park crowd, fans can attend America's Cup

The Luna Rossa helmsman said his team answered a lot of questions about the speed of their boat on the first day of racing.

Auckland’s move to Covid-19 alert level 1 on Friday means the Blues can welcome a home crowd for Sunday’s clash against the Highlanders at Eden Park in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Crowds can also attend racing at the America’s Cup and Team New Zealand's defence of the cup continues against Luna Rossa from Friday afternoon.

Auckland has been at level 2 for the last six days but moved to level 1 at noon Friday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Eden Park will host Sunday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Blues and the Highlanders.

The city was at level 3 for the previous seven days because of 15 community cases of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move to level 1 on Friday morning and said the outbreak from Auckland's February cluster has been “contained”.

“Level 2 restrictions being in place until today have allowed us to get the results of day-12 testing for the last remaining contacts of case M, who are in isolation,” Ardern said.

“These all came back negative overnight. There are some remaining day-12 tests but these are for individuals already in a quarantine facility.

“It also means we’ve now gone a full transmission cycle since the last exposure event where we were concerned people could have picked up the virus.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff America's Cup racing resumes on Friday under alert level 1.

It's welcome news for the America’s Cup organisers as Team NZ takes on the Italian syndicate on Auckland’s waters.

Fans can return for mass gatherings by the harbour without the restrictions of level 2.

Likewise, the Blues host the Highlanders in their first home match of 2021 on Sunday and will be relieved a crowd can attend.

Elsewhere in Auckland this weekend, racing at Ellerslie for Saturday’s Auckland Cup can also welcome supporters, as can the two Hallyburton Johnstone Shield matches between the Auckland Hearts and the Canterbury Magicians at Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday and Sunday.