Super Rugby: Crusaders captain Scott Barrett says game headed in right direction

Scott Barrett has no gripes with the way the breakdown is being officiated, despite being the most penalised player in Super Rugby Aotearoa through the first two rounds.

In fact, the Crusaders’ captain believes the game is headed in the right direction as his unbeaten side prepares to face the Chiefs in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Barrett has been penalised five times, one more than Hurricanes James Blackwell and Tyrel Lomax, and received one yellow card.

In addition to taking a stricter stance on offside play, referees are this year cracking down on defenders who appear to be over the ball but actually have their hands on the ground at a ruck.

As was the case with Barrett against the Hurricanes last week in Christchurch, players are being penalised for not supporting their body weight in such instances.

Barrett appeared puzzled at the time, but was quickly informed by referee Ben O’Keeffe why he wasn't awarded a penalty.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has conceded five of his team’s 28 penalties through two games.

“I actually like it. It supports attacking play. If you’re not straight on the ball then you have to either get out or get penalised,” Barrett said.

“The game is heading the right way around the breakdown, I think, allowing a bit more flow and less defensive pressure.”

Improved discipline remains a work in progress for the reigning champions, who have conceded a competition-high 28 penalties through two games.

The Hurricanes (22) and Highlanders (18) are next in line among teams who have played twice.

However, it's not foreign territory for the red and blacks. They were practically blasted off the park the first few rounds last year, before finishing with the fewest (72 penalties) in the competition.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Brothers Jordie Barrett, left, of the Hurricanes, and Crusaders captain Scott Barrett during last week’s clash in Christchurch.

High penalty counts are a constant drag for punters, who simply want attacking spectacles and fewer interruptions from television match officials.

While content with the way the breakdown is being officiated, Barrett is concerned the game is becoming too cluttered with replays and reviews.

“We just want to play rugby and have a free flowing game, that's what spectators want to see, they don't want to be watching the big screen and replays. We want to keep the game moving too.”

So, when kickers are interrupted by a whistle when they’re preparing to slot a conversion, it’s no surprise frustration surfaces among fans and players.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett celebrates scoring a try against the Hurricanes in Christchurch last week.

That was the case in Christchurch last week, after Crusaders fullback Will Jordan thought he’d scored, only for a TMO check to rule he lost the ball forward in the process of grounding it.

For what it’s worth, Barrett disagreed with the call.

“Well, I dunno, I think it's a try. Any downward pressure, whether it's a chest or there is a hand sort of half on it, that's a try in my mind.”