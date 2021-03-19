Super Rugby burning questions: Should Paul Williams have been punished?

OPINION: Fresh from a weekend of controversy, the most anticipated match in Super Rugby Aotearoa’s short history is almost upon us.

So, what better time than now to tackle the burning questions?

Should referee Paul Williams have been punished? Who wins at Eden Park? Are the Chiefs a ‘trainwreck? We’ve got all the answers below.

New Zealand Rugby referees boss Bryce Lawrence has opted not to punish Paul Williams for his stinker weekend playing TMO. Instead, he's in charge of the biggest game of the season. Right or wrong call?

Richard Knowler: Wrong. Lawrence wants to be seen backing his man. Fine. But this isn’t the time, or place, to do it. Fingers crossed Williams doesn’t make a clanger. Otherwise, duck.

Robert van Royen: Wrong. Williams’ blunders weren’t minor, they were unacceptable. How on earth he thought Brad Weber deflected Richie Mo’unga’s pass is mind-boggling. Then there’s the incorrect Akira Ioane forward pass. The fact he looked a single frame beyond the release of the ball and got, as Lawrence said, “distracted”, says it all.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Paul Williams will officiate the Blues-Crusaders match at Eden Park on Sunday afternoon.

Aaron Goile: Right. Indeed, Williams had a shocker over both games last weekend, but here’s the thing, New Zealand’s two-time reigning referee of the year most probably remains the best ref in the country, and best equipped to dealing with the Eden Park blockbuster…as the man in the middle. See, the role of referee and TMO are so different that it really seems that specialists are needed for each role. The bigger question is why was Williams in there in the first place, when he’s not normally. It certainly showed a weakness in Williams’ game, though making calls on the run and having the right rapport with players, is a different skillset.

Marc Hinton: Right call. Williams messed up as a TMO, so they should definitely think twice before throwing him in front of the telly again. But refereeing is a different kettle of fish, and if he is judged the best whistle-blower in the country (which this game deserves) then he should get the gig. I’m not even sure refs make great, or even good, TMOs. They are totally different roles and the latter is more about common-sense and sharp eyes than intimate knowledge of the rules and a feel for letting the game flow. Last weekend showed that.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Referee Ben O’Keeffe yellow cards Crusaders captain Scott Barrett in Dunedin last month.

Three weeks in and referees have blown 144 penalties across six games, many of them for off-side. Is the crackdown having the desired impact and opening the game up?

RK: Keep at it. Coaches will continue to instruct players to push the offside line. Refs must hold their nerve. The game will continue to profit if they do.

RVR: Not yet, but perhaps a little more time is needed. What’s clear is it’s difficult to remain onside if forced to defend for multiple phases. Holding on to the ball is more important than ever.

AG: I can’t say I’ve noticed a real tangible impact, though my stats tell me that there have so far been 116 clean breaks across the six games, compared to 84 at the same stage of Super Rugby Aotearoa last year, so maybe it has created a bit more opportunity for attacking sides. However, with all the penalties it’s often been a case of kicks to touch and lineouts continuing to play such a massive role in initiating offensive moves.

MH: Not yet it isn’t. But they are playing the long game here. Patience is required. Habits (of players) are being changed. When smart minds like Tony Brown and Tom Coventry tell me it’s up to players to adjust and that eventually we will see better spectacles as a result, I feel like the short-term pain will be worth the long-term gain. But it needs to be a two-way street: eventually referees need to ease back just a smidgeon, and players need to understand they can’t keep pushing over that line.

Martin Hunter/Photosport The Chiefs are one loss short of the record (12) for most consecutive losses by a New Zealand team.

Sky commentator Ken Laban labelled the Chiefs 'a trainwreck' this week. How would you describe them, and will they snap their 11-match losing streak and beat the Hurricanes on Saturday?

RK: Laban hasn’t missed. I still give the Chiefs a chance, believe it or not. It comes back to their forward pack. And getting a fair deal from the officials.

RVR: It’s great to hear shots fired in the form of such brutal honesty. Laban sure as heck didn’t take the easy way out and fudge things. As for the Chiefs, they’re a shambles, especially up front. They ought to be embarrassed by the manner in which their scrum was dismantled by the Crusaders last week. That said, they’re missing plenty of gunpowder in the form of injured players. The streak won’t end this week, but they won’t go another season without a win.

AG: Laban sure didn’t miss in his brutal assessment, though he opted to place no blame on the players or coaches, and instead on the franchise’s management for having created this losing run by having four coaches in four years (from Colin Cooper’s last in 2019 to Warren Gatland’s return in 2022). ‘Trainwreck’ is far too hyperbolic. They are simply a rugby team lacking confidence, and it doesn’t take much to go against you - through your own doing, or thanks to some refereeing calls, because boy they’ve been on the wrong end of plenty during this run - to all of a sudden be beaten. The streak finally ends this weekend against a Hurricanes side whose inexperienced 9-10 combo will get exposed.

MH: Hard to argue with that synopsis on the record, and ways this team keeps finding to lose matches. They have a royal chance to snap that losing run this weekend against a Hurricanes outfit with their own issues. To do it they will have to strangle them up front and play a smart game of field position and percentages. Not exactly something they’ve excelled at lately. Canes to win a close one.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Crusaders rake Codie Taylor has been in white-hot form to start the season.

Who is the one player who has impressed you most through the first three rounds?

RK: The effort and leadership from Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu deserve a shout. How much better can he get?

RVR: Crusaders rake Codie Taylor is playing at a remarkable level so early in the season. Watch and admire him and lock Sam Whitelock go about their work in the Crusaders’ engine room.

AG: Codie Taylor has been in outstanding touch. Along with his core roles, the 29-year-old has been zooming around the paddock like a midfield back. His off-season changes, including breathing exercises and the like, look to be paying off in spades, and there couldn’t be any more perfect time for him to be stepping it up, as Dane Coles tails off.

MH: It’s between Codie Taylor and Richie Mo’unga for me, with an honourable mention for Akira Ioane. Taylor’s dynamic start has been impressive, but it’s hard not to admire the way Mo’unga keeps coming back and dominating at this level. The man is so influential in everything the ‘Saders do, which is to say he is pulling the strings beautifully for an outfit on top of their game in all aspects. The centrepiece of the best club/franchise on the planet.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu and the Blues forwards will have to be at their best to beat the Crusaders at Eden Park on Sunday.

It's been seven years since the Blues beat the Crusaders. Will their drought end on Sunday?

RK: The Crusaders’ pack, with titan second rower Sam Whitelock leading the charge, will decide this. I will go 31-26 to the visitors.

RVR: They’ll go close, perhaps even as close as the 24-22 defeat at Eden Park in 2019. But the Crusaders will make it 13 straight against the Blues in a nail-biter.

AG: Yes, for the first time in 13 outings, dating back to 2014, the Blues will topple the Crusaders. They haven’t really been seriously tested up front yet, and I expect the Blues to be able to really stand up there and take it to them. Blues 32-24.

MH: Probably not. They have the ingredients required, for sure, but talent and physicality alone won’t get you past a side like the Crusaders in a contest with as much on it as this. Something tells me the Blues still have one more step to take to truly figure their best selves out (and might need Beauden Barrett to implement it). They’re a chance for sure, and a big home crowd will help put them in the frame on Sunday, but I got the clinical Saders by a half-dozen.