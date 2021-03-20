Super Rugby: Bryn Hall to mark century milestone in titanic clash at Eden Park

Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall couldn’t have timed his 100th Super Rugby match any better if he’d tried.

A heavyweight clash against the Blues in his hometown on Sunday, and at the same venue – Eden Park – where it all began for him in 2013.

“It’s amazing. It’s funny how things work. My first game was at Eden Park against the Crusaders.”

Plenty of water has washed under the bridge since both then and Hall’s departure from the Blues to the Crusaders ahead of the 2017 season.

While the Crusaders have amassed a remarkable 62-3-7 record and won four-straight titles, the Blues’ long and painful search for superiority has rolled on.

However, 18 years after their third – and last – title, Blues fans are daring to believe their team is on track to banish endless years of agony.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall will mark his 100th match at Eden Park against the Blues in Sunday, eight years after he debuted for the Aucklanders.

Standing in their way is the Crusaders, a team they haven’t beaten since 2014, and the team which edged them in Christchurch last season en route to a record-extending 11th title.

The reality is the 2-0 Blues are going to have to find a way to sink the 3-0 red and blacks at some stage this year, or they can forget about winning it all for yet another season.

“It's going to be a hell of a match. Two top quality front rows and tight fives, and both teams enjoy that part of the game. So, yeah, it's going to be a hell of a challenge,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said.

One reason why more folk than usual are giving the Blues a sniff is the rise of their forward pack, which is both colossal and littered with x-factor players such as Akira Ioane.

Renee McKay/Getty Images Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall scores against the Blues at Eden Park in 2018.

Boasting four All Blacks props – Ofa Tuungafasi, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala and Alex Hodgman – and being led by outstanding lock Patrick Tuipulotu sure helps.

They’ve always had flashy backs. Now, they can also over-power teams up front, as they did against the Highlanders last weekend.

“Their set piece is pretty dominant. They’ve got a plethora of props there...they just look like they’re going really well in that department,” Hall said.

“In the past, it’s probably an area where we’ve tried to assert dominance. But you look at it now the way they're playing, look at the result against the Highlanders, they won it through their set piece.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues wing Caleb Clarke attempts to bust through Crusaders Sevu Reece, left, and David Havili in Christchurch last year.

“[Blues assistant Tana Umaga] actually brought up a pretty good thing about playing complimentary rugby, and if you look at the Blues, that’s probably a good way to describe them. They compliment each other really, really well.”

Adding more fuel to the fire, the Blues are into their third year under Crusaders great Leon MacDonald, who has picked up the pieces of a broken franchise and gone a long way to putting them back together.

MacDonald, the second leading Crusaders try-scorer (42), played 122 games for the Christchurch-based team, and assisted Robertson during the 2017 title-winning campaign.

“Leon is a good man and a good mate. I think I just look at it as a professional sport,” Robertson said when asked if he could imagine coaching against the Crusaders.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald, left, and Crusaders opposite Scott Robertson pictured in Christchurch last year. The pair played together and coached together at the Crusaders before MacDonald moved north.

“You look at people around the world who have played for a team and ended up coaching that team, it's pretty unique for a long period of time. I'm in a pretty unique position. Obviously, he's taken the opportunity in front of him.

“Look, he's shed a lot of blood in this jersey down here, but he's worked hard and earned respect from them up there.”

Speaking of respect, Robertson made his for Hall clear, citing his work ethic, attention to detail and desperation to reach his ceiling as a player.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Bryn Hall pictured playing for the Blues and attempting to tackle Crusaders wing Johnny McNicholl in Christchurch in 2014.

Hall will lead the red and blacks on to Eden Park in his 68th game for the franchise, one he continues to leave a mark on.

“He will come in high energy, really detailed, thorough. He needs to know intimately exactly what you're meaning, and why. Once he’s got that he’s away. We’ve got the best out of each other,” Robertson said.

“He’s extreme. He’s immaculate. Look at his hair and his clothes. He knows when he is having a coffee, and he always smells good. He keeps in the line with halfbacks, doesn’t he?”

Crusaders v Blues

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

When: Sunday, 3.35pm

Referee: Paul Williams

TAB odds: Crusaders $1.66 Blues $2.11

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Blackadder, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Otere Black, Jonathan Ruru, Hoskins Sotutu, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Luteru Tolai, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tuungafasi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Tom Robinson, Adrian Choat, Finlay Christie, TJ Faiane.