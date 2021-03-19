Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues opt for Bryce Heem on right wing to face Crusaders

Bryce Heem was a late addition to the Blues for 2021, but potentially a valuable one if his appearance on the right wing to face the Crusaders on Sunday is anything to go by.

Coach Leon MacDonald has made five changes to his starting XV for the top-of-the-table clash against the champion Crusaders at Eden Park, two as a result of injury, two featuring players returning from the medical ward and another as part of the regular rotation of his world-class propping contingent.

The Blues, who have won both their matches so far in 2021, lost openside flanker Dalton Papalii and right wing Mark Telea to head knocks suffered in last Sunday's 39-17 victory over the Highlanders.

The experienced Blake Gibson, back from a rib injury, slots in for Papalii in a like-for-like change that should not see the Blues lose too much at No 7. “Blake was nearly ready to go last week,” said the Blues coach. “We knew we would need Blake with Dalton doing some big minutes, and it just so happens Dalton is injured ... but Blake would have been involved in some capacity anyway. His timing was good.”

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Crusaders tackling machine Tom Christie done for rest of campaign

* Super Rugby: Blues boost as Blake Gibson return offsets Dalton Papalii defection

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Blues wing Caleb Clarke still driven to go for Olympic gold



Heem is perhaps more of a surprise as a replacement for the in-form Telea. The 32-year-old returned to New Zealand earlier this year after getting an early release from his commitments with Toulon in France. He has played his Kiwi provincial rugby for Auckland, Northland and Tasman, was a New Zealand sevens regular and had a season with the Chiefs before heading offshore at the end of 2015.

It's a measure of the faith that MacDonald and his fellow coaches have in the rangy utility back that he has been preferred for a match of this magnitude. They could have opted for Emoni Narawa, AJ Lam, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens or even Tanielu Tele’a to slot in on the wing, but eventually went for what they hope is the right man for the occasion.

“That was a really tough decision," said MacDonald of Heem's inclusion as a starter. “We had a lot of guys putting their hands up there, but Bryce gives us a bit of experience, he's a big body, is fast, has a big workrate and we think an older head out there in the cauldron is going to be useful.”

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Josh Goodhue returns to the Blues' second row to face the Crusaders at Eden Park on Sunday.

Josh Goodhue also returns as starting lock, after a week out with a wrist injury, with youngster Sam Darry dropping out of the 23 after a promising debut against the Highlanders.

“Josh was probably just OK to go last week, but we gave him an extra week to make sure he was ready for this game. He's in good nick and is excited about the opportunity,” added MacDonald.

The other two starting changes come in the front row, with fit-again All Blacks prop Alex Hodgman making his first appearance for the season at loosehead and national team-mate Nepo Laulala getting the nod as run-on tighthead this week, with Karl Tu'inukuafe and Ofa Tu'ungafasi spearheading a powerful home bench.

Openside Adrian Choat comes in to a 6-2 forward-back bench split, with halfback Fin Christie and midfielder TJ Faiane both back from injury to add their experience to the impact unit.

“With an 80-minute performance in mind and experience, TJ and Fin have played a lot of finals rugby and been around Super Rugby a long time. They're cool customers, good leaders, and a lot of this is going to be as much mental as it is physical and having guys making good decisions under pressure and fatigue is critical.”

MacDonald said his players had possessed an extra edge this week as they built for a clash with plenty riding on it. The Crusaders have won all three of their matches with some ease and the Blues, too, have looked impressive through their back-to-back victories to open the season.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in our game. We’re starting to work out what we’re good at and trying to do it more often. But when you get put under pressure, that’s a different thing. We’re going to try to create a lot of pressure on the Crusaders and they’re going to be doing the same to us. It's going to be a big arm-wrestle.”

The Crusaders are on a 12-match winning streak against the Blues, dating back to 2014. However, MacDonald's men have now won five straight on home soil and are within sight of the seven on the bounce they achieved at Fortress Eden Park from 2010-11.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Otere Black, Jonathan Ruru; Hoskins Sotutu, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Nepo Laulala, Luteru Tolai, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Tom Robinson, Adrian Choat, Finlay Christie, TJ Faiane.