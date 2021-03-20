Super Rugby Aotearoa: New Blues bruiser Nepo Laulala thriving in prop city

The rich got richer when Nepo Laulala drifted north to link with his home-town Blues. Or rather, the big got bigger.

A few eyebrows were raised when the 29-year-old All Blacks tighthead announced late last year he was leaving the Chiefs to join his third New Zealand franchise. The Blues already had three international props on their books in Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Karl Tu’inukuafe and Alex Hodgman and the addition of the 116kg strongman gave them a full international rotation which they are wheeling out for the first time on Sunday against the Crusaders.

Laulala is starting against his old franchise on the tighthead side, with Hodgman making his first appearance of the season as run-on loosehead. Then, 10 minutes or so into the second half, Blues coach Leon MacDonald will unleash his second wave of powerhouse props in the form of established internationals Tu’inukuafe and Tu’ungafasi.

It’s a lineup that is interchangeable – the Blues confess they are content to share the load throughout the year, with so little difference between the quartet, and even a fifth option in the form of Samoa international James Lay – and daunting.

Laulala also had no hesitation accepting when MacDonald last year indicated he could find room for him in his squad. He wanted to bring wife Loriana and their two children (the second arrived in the early stages of the revived 2020 Rugby Championship) back to his home-town where they would have the family support required.

And he had no trouble throwing himself into a very competitive selection situation at the Blues where starting front-row spots are at a premium.

“I’m just back home really,” said the Samoa-born front-rower who was educated at Mount Albert Grammar and Wesley College. “It’s been awesome. The boys are great here. We love our competition – it’s healthy for our growth and we’ve got an awesome culture here. We love to help each other and do what’s best for the team.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images James Lay and Nepo Laulala are part of a quality five-man prop rotation at the Blues.

“It’s all down to the coaches, we fully trust them to decide what they need. They’ve done a great job of cementing a good culture here, and that flows on to everything else. Everything falls into place when you have a good culture.”

And Laulala is only too happy to job-share the tighthead spot with close friend Tu’ungafasi in what has to be the world’s best one-two punch in the position.

“He’s awesome, and good for the young kids as well. He’s a true professional, and a great man as well,” said the big prop.

A lot has been made of the Blues size up front already this season, but Laulala says they are just doing what every rugby team requires.

“if we don’t do our work up front the team won’t function well,” he said. “We put pressure on ourselves to do our job up front, and if we do that everything else should flow.

“We’ve got some real game-breakers in the backline, and some masterminds … Otes (Otere Black), we call him the wizard. He’s a very smart player and good at steering our ship.”

And Laulala has as good a feeling as anyone around what is coming the Blues’ way on Sunday when Super Rugby Aotearoa’s two form teams meet in a blockbuster top-of-the-table matchup at Eden Park (kickoff 3.35pm).

Not only has he had plenty of memorable battles against the red and blacks during his time with the Chiefs (2016-20), but he was a Crusader himself (2012-15) after being enticed south to launch his professional career in the Canterbury system.

Laulala isn’t keen to talk up the contest too much – staying true to the front-row club’s ethos of avoiding hype at all costs – and says it’s important for the Blues to focus fully on getting their own game right.

But he concedes the Crusaders have an excellent culture themselves, an outstanding set piece and are steered brilliantly by one of the best playmakers in the business in Richie Mo’unga.

“It’s these sort of games you take with you for the rest of your life,” said the Blues powerhouse. “The tight ones are the exciting ones you look back to and feel proud of the effort you put in. I’m sure it will be a really tough game, but it will be fun and exciting too.”

The Blues are well aware that to have any chance against the Super champions of the last four years they have to put the heat on the Crusaders up front. Expect Laulala to be at the forefront of that.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Otere Black, Jonathan Ruru; Hoskins Sotutu, Blake Gibson, Akira Ioane, Josh Goodhue, Patrrick Tui[pulotu (capt), Nepo Laulala, Luteru Tolai, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Tom Robinson, Adrian Choat, Finlay Christie, TJ Faiane.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Blackadder, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod.

Referee: Paul Williams.