Super Rugby Aotearoa: Tony Brown insists Highlanders 'are as good as anyone'

The All Black fullback scored every point in a Hurricanes win that keeps their season alive.

Key wing Jona Nareki is likely to return for the crunch game against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday and Thomas Umaga-Jensen will sooner or later take up residence in the midfield as the Highlanders try to save a season that is slowly slipping south.

After Friday's 30-19 loss to the Hurricanes in Dunedin, coach Tony Brown revealed that Nareki had been touch and go for the game but another week should be enough for him to get over a hip pointer injury.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Tony Brown says a lack of patience is hurting the Highlanders when they have teams under pressure.

“He was sort of 50-50 for this week and didn't quite make it, so he should be go next week,” Brown said.

,Nareki's ability to break tackles and big left boot were missed during on Friday, while Umaga-Jensen offered something the Highlanders had been lacking in midfield with a powerful cameo off the bench.

READ MORE:

* Recap: Highlanders v Hurricanes - Super Rugby Aotearoa, week five

* Super Rugby: 'Everyone knows I want to be a No 15': Jordie Barrett makes a statement in Dunedin

* Rugby's burning questions: Pacific cash windfall, Lions tour, Barrett v Mo'unga

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett demolishes the Highlanders



“Thomas hasn't played rugby for over two years, consistently,” Brown said.

“It's a matter of us getting him out there and building his resilience to be able to play week-in, week out.

“For me he's a little bit like Pari Pari Parkinson. No one can play the game like Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

“If he can get game time under his belt he's going to be a quality player for the Highlanders going forward.”

Brown is keeping the faith despite the Highlanders now sitting fourth in the ladder with a 1-3 record and a trip to Christchurch to come.

Bemoaning a lack of “patience”, Brown said all the other ingredients were there to make the Highlanders a top-two side.

“We're in a position now where we’ve got to win the last four games,” Brown said. “For me, we're good enough to win these games if we get the execution right and have a little bit more patience when we’ve got teams under pressure.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Pari Pari Parkinson towers above the lineout during his strong return to rugby on Friday.

“For me we're as good as anyone. We've just got to believe we are and get that patience and execution right....

“We had all the possession, all the territory, all the time inside the 22m, but's that's just a bit of experience, a bit of patience, and just being really ruthless when we get those opportunities.

“It's frustrating for everyone. The players have got the effort, you can see they are really keen to make the most of those opportunities.”

Parkinson’s strong return after an ankle reconstruction was a positive in the loss, as was the impact of Japan's Kazuki Himeno off the bench.

Brown was full of praise for Parkinson, the athletic big lock whose lineout ability and knack of shrugging off defenders must surely interest the All Blacks selectors.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Thomas Umaga-Jensen is moving closer to a starting role at the Highlanders.

“No one in New Zealand can play rugby like Pari Pari Parkinson,” Brown said.

“So we've just got to let Pari be Pari. He plays the game a different way to anyone else in New Zealand and when it's on it's unstoppable.

“We've just got to let Pari be himself and go out and play the game he loves playing.”

The go-forward provided by Parkinson and Umaga-Jensen will be critical for the Highlanders for the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa and the potential trans-Tasman competition after that.

Teams tend to look like a million dollars on attack if they have a few hard runners to first get them over the gainline and Brown agreed it would make life easier for his side.

“It does,” he said. “If you are getting gain line you are creating space and if you've got the players good enough to attack that space that's the game of footy.

“It's always been that way. The teams that win execute, and the teams that don't win don't quite execute when it matters, and that's where we are probably at.”