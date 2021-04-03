Sky presenter Joe Wheeler apologises for offensive accent after Highlanders match

Joe Wheeler has apologised for putting on an offensive accent when discussing Highlanders player on air.

Sky Sport presenter Joe Wheeler has apologised for putting on an offensive impersonation of an Asian accent when discussing a Highlanders player on air.

Wheeler’s remarks came after Friday night’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Highlanders and Crusaders in Christchurch.

Sky chief executive Sophie Moloney said the comments were “very disappointing”.

Sky Sport Joe Wheeler (left) has apologised for putting on an offensive accent when discussing a Highlanders player on air.

Wheeler asked Highlanders first five-eighth Mitchell Hunt about the performance of Japanese team-mate Kazuki Himeno, who starred in their 33-12 upset win against the defending champions.

“He was leally impressive, wasn't he? He was leally, leally good,” Wheeler said to Hunt.

Shortly after, Wheeler apologised on Twitter. Other users described the comments as “disgraceful” and “disgusting”.

“Tonight I stuffed up,” he wrote on Friday night.

He said he had spoken to Himeno and apologised to him and the Highlanders for his conduct.

“I absolutely accept this is not the standard expected of the sideline team.

“I've got some work to do obviously, but I'm absolutely committed to doing better,” he said.

In an earlier statement to Stuff, Sky reiterated Wheeler’s apology.

“He absolutely accepts this is not the standard expected of the broadcast team,” the statement said.

“Sky is committed to being culturally respectful and we expect all crew to do the right thing.”

The broadcaster then issued an updated statement to Stuff from its chief executive on Saturday afternoon.

“The comments made on air last evening after the Highlanders game were very disappointing,” Moloney said.

“They are not who we are at Sky, and we need to do better.

“Joey Wheeler has apologised sincerely and is genuinely very sorry and remorseful for his mistake; and we are working closely with Joey and will continue to reinforce what is expected of all of our team.

“We will learn from this, and we will keep striving to reflect and respect everyone in our community.”

Also, Himeno replied to Wheeler’s tweet on Friday night, saying he accepted his apology.

“It's ok joe. Let's enjoy and celebrate our big victory. Let's go landers!!”

Wheeler’s apology came after his remarks attracted swift condemnation on social media.

“Poor taste at the best of times but considering how badly the Asian community are being targeted right now it’s especially disgusting,” wrote Twitter user Trina Garnett.

“Sky Sport shouldn't even pay for his flight home, he should have to walk, that's disgraceful,” said Twitter user Jaime Pitt-MacKay.

“That's a straight red, no TMO required,” another commenter added.

Wheeler, 33, hung up his boots in 2020 after a 12-year professional rugby career and has turned to broadcasting.

The former lock played for his hometown team Tasman, the Crusaders, the Highlanders, the Māori All Blacks and Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath.

He won a Super Rugby title with the Highlanders in 2015 and last played for them in 2017.