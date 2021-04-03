Super Rugby Aotearoa: Leon MacDonald rapt his Blues are 'back in the fight'

Caleb Clarke and the Blues got things back on track with an important victory over the Hurricanes.

Leon MacDonald’s summation spoke volumes for what Saturday’s 27-17 victory over the Hurricanes meant for his Blues. “We’re still in the fight,” declared the coach, all but drawing a huge sigh of relief in the process.

MacDonald knew going in that this was a big match for his side, following on from Friday’s Highlanders upset over the Crusaders in Christchurch. The gritty, undermanned southerners had prised the door ajar, and the Blues were, eventually, good enough to wedge their foot in as well and open this Super Rugby Aotearoa championship race back up.

“Totally,” said MacDonald when asked if it was now a competition with a different feel about it. “I think everyone knew teams could beat everyone else, but the way the Highlanders beat the Crusaders was a bit of a statement really.

Phil Walter/Getty Images There were pats on he back all round as Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane and the Blues snapped their losing streak on Saturday.

“All of a sudden it has opened it right up. They (the Highlanders) must be brimming with confidence, and we’ve got to travel to Dunedin to take them on at home (after bye week), and that’s going to be a big battle for us.”

Truth is the Blues did not play that well in front of 17,000 fans at Eden Park. They were better than last week in Hamilton, when they lost their second on the bounce, but not as markedly as they would have wanted. They were messy in the first 40, and even after taking a grip on the match with a two-try burst in the second spell, they still managed to squander the bonus point position over the closing five minutes.

Still, they won, snapping that two game losing streak, and improved their record to 3-2 and 14 competition points. That’s just four back of the ‘Saders with three still to come. And five clear of those unpredictable ’Landers in third.

“We understand how important four points are and how critical losses are at this time of the season as we’re starting to head to the end,” said MacDonald

“We had a really good week, our review from the Chiefs game was pretty raw and bone deep and we needed to get out there. I saw a lot of intent, there was a lot of passion and heart from all our players. We desperately wanted it.

“I think the Canes have been going through the same process. That’s the competition we’re in … it’s brutal.”

MacDonald was disappointed with aspects of Saturday’s performance. Discipline hurt them in that first 40 as they failed to capitalise on being a man up for 20 minutes. They couldn’t exert much in the way of pressure until after the break, and most of that was on them.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Blues followed their victory on Saturday night at Eden Park with a haka to honour recent centurion Ofa Tuungafasi.

But there were positives, too, from their second home victory of the season.

“At times when we started getting our attack going, started carrying hard, getting our cleans and fast ball, we looked really good,” added MacDonald. “When we get that going I thought we looked really dangerous and scored some good tries.

”Our scrum was pretty solid by and large, putting pressure on there. And we wanted to get our big men around the park and carry with purpose and show some intent at cleanouts, which we saw. They can be pretty happy with their night in the office.”

TJ Faiane scored one of those crucial Blues tries in the second spell and there was no doubt the Blues looked more settled with their talisman’s steely presence at second five-eighths.

“He’s an older head, has played a lot of big games and is a good organiser, good problem-solver on the ground and the guys like playing with him. So it was good to have him out there.”

MacDonald said Tom Robinson did a “fantastic” job as stand-in skip, by doing what he’s done all year and being a model professional, and there was some praise for openside flanker Dalton Papalii who had another outstanding game (a team-high 15 tackles without a miss, a couple of big-time breakdown turnovers and 27 metres on just four funs).

“He’s earned the week off,” said MacDonald. “We’re stoked with the way Dalton is playing. Every week he puts in big shifts and at 7 it’s hard to back up week after week. He is on top of his game.”

Prop Karl Tu’inukuafe took a bang to his knee, but MacDonald was optimistic he and crocked skipper Patrick Tuipulotu (sore shoulder) would be right after bye week.

For Hurricanes coach Jason Holland, meanwhile, it was another tough defeat in a season with just too many of them. They are now 1-4 and would need a miracle to make the final from here.

“It was a pretty frustrating 80 minutes of footy,” he said, lamenting the first-half penalty try and yellow card which was a call he did not agree with. “We came with the intention to play with tempo and we didn’t get to do that.

“A lot of that was through our inability to hold on to the ball at times and we just didn’t get to play the way we wanted to play.

“We knew if it was stop-start and the ball wasn’t in play much, the Blues would win.”