Super Rugby power rankings: Hurricanes see yellow as season goes on life support

Stuff is counting down the 50 most influential players in world rugby. Here are those ranked 50-41.

OPINION: Let’s all hope the trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition goes ahead and a third round of Super Rugby Aotearoa isn't required.

Not because there is a real threat of Kiwi derbies becoming stale, but rather because the sooner Australian referees Angus Gardner and Nic Berry are controlling matches featuring New Zealand teams the better.

Kiwis might not miss the Australian teams, but they should pine for Gardner and Berry, who are simply a cut above New Zealand’s whistle-blowers.

The incompetence of our officials has been a real problem this season, most recently in Auckland on Saturday night, when Brendon Pickerill yellow carded Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea, and awarded a penalty try to the Blues, for apparently collapsing a maul.

Only Savea appeared to have waded through the middle of the maul and made a fine defensive play. As Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said, Pickerill got it wrong.

Bad calls are the last thing the Hurricanes need, having now sagged to the bottom of both the actual standings and Stuff’s power rankings.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Both Hurricanes Ardie Savea and Du'Plessis Kirifi were yellow carded against the Blues in Auckland last weekend.

1. CRUSADERS (4-1) PREVIOUS RANKING: 1

It’s difficult to find a worse performance under coach Scott Robertson than Friday’s 33-12 defeat to the Highlanders in Christchurch.

Perhaps only their 20-12 defeat to the Waratahs in Sydney in 2019 matches it. Although the Crusaders rested a few players, including Richie Mo’unga, and had to play in atrocious conditions.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Crusaders prodcued a stinker against the Highlanders in Christchurch last Friday night.

There were no such excuses for their flat and error-strewn performance last week, one which was littered by poor passing, and led to just their second home loss in almost five years.

The 21-point loss was also the biggest under Robertson, surpassing the 13-point defeat to the Chiefs in Fiji in 2019.

Only a fairly unconvincing performance from the Blues keeps the reigning champions atop the rankings after their stinker.

Phil Walter/Getty Images There were pats on he back all round as Rieko Ioane, right, and TJ Faiane and the Blues snapped their losing streak on Saturday.

2. BLUES (3-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 3

Ugly, but the Blues will gobble up anything after back-to-back defeats against the Crusaders and Chiefs the previous fortnight.

Their 27-17 win against the Hurricanes, combined with the Highlanders’ upset of the Crusaders, sure makes the race for spots in the final, and hosting rights, interesting.

But coach Leon MacDonald will know his team needs to be much better if they're to go all the way.

Most concerning, their attacking mojo remains missing, as was evident when they failed to punish the Hurricanes when they had two players spend time in the bin at the weekend.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Crusaders prop Joe Moody, left, and Highlanders pivot Mitch Hunt embrace after the Highlanders rocked the Crusaders in Christchurch last Friday.

3. HIGHLANDERS (2-3) PREVIOUS RANKING: 5

Perhaps head coach Tony Brown was right when he said the Highlanders “are as good as anyone” after their defeat to the Hurricanes last month.

His comments sure raised a few eyebrows at the time, but not as many as their scarcely believable 33-12 romp over the Crusaders in Christchurch did.

Don’t underestimate what a bit of adversity can do to a team. After all, in the wake of six players being stood down, they produced one of the franchise’s all-time great performances.

They were helped by the Crusaders gifting them two tries, but nobody could argue they weren’t the better team with a straight face.

Next up are their bunnies – the Chiefs.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The loss of Sam Cane to a chest injury is a big blow for Hamilton-based Chiefs.

4. CHIEFS (2-2) PREVIOUS RANKING: 2

A bit rough to tumble two spots while on a bye week, but the loss of captain Sam Cane (pectoral muscle) for the season can’t be underestimated.

What is it with the Chiefs and bulging casualty wards?

It’s an ongoing problem for the Hamilton-based side, who already had 10 players unavailable to play the Blues before their bye.

Throw in the All Blacks’ captain and it’s a grim situation ahead of their away match to the Highlanders this weekend.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Jordie Barrett, centre, and the Hurricanes are in must-win mode.

5. HURRICANES (1-4) PREVIOUS RANKING: 4

Ardie Savea’s and Du'Plessis Kirifi’s yellow cards against the Blues last weekend increased the Hurricanes’ tally to six in five games.

That’s almost as many as the other four teams combined (eight), with the Highlanders (three) next in line. The Chiefs have had just one player sent to the bin.

Savea, who was also yellow carded against the Crusaders in Christchurch in round two while attempting to defend a maul, accounts for a third of his team’s cards.

Cards aside, it’s must-win time for the Hurricanes, starting against the Crusaders on Sunday, if they’re to have any chance of making the final.