Crusaders centurion Joe Moody auctioning his jersey to honour his late father

Joe Moody’s father was also his best mate, biggest fan and critic before he died from prostate cancer last July.

It’s Tony who Moody will honour on Sunday afternoon, when he becomes the 19th Crusaders centurion in their away clash against the Hurricanes.

Rather than framing and hanging his playing jersey on a wall, Moody is auctioning it off to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, and to raise awareness around the most common cancer among men in the country.

“He was my best mate and biggest fan as well. It’s tough that he’s not here to share this experience with me. But if we can raise a bit of awareness around it, and some funds to go towards it as well, that will be a bonus.”

The top bid on the Trade Me auction, which closes at 4pm on April 16, has already topped $3000.

Moody, who missed last year’s away game to the Chiefs after his father’s death, has fond memories of his straight-shooter father.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders prop Joe Moody observes a scrum at training in Christchurch this week.

“He didn’t really hold back on his thoughts and opinions on the game, he was a big critic, but at the same time he would give you a boost when you deserved it as well,” Moody said.

“You could always rely on his honest opinion on things, and he just really loved his footy.”

Christchurch-born Moody, also a New Zealand wrestling representative, reckons Tony would have been around for his 100th had he not missed as many games as he had through a variety of injuries.

His 2018 medical file alone included a broken thumb, busted finger, and a split eye-lid. He’s also had major shoulder surgery and knee injuries.

“If I hadn't missed all the games that I have with injury I probably would have clicked up this milestone a couple of years ago with the likes of [flanker] Jordan Taufua. He started a few games after me but got his 100th two seasons ago.

“The same with [Mitchell Drummond], he's going to get his 100th a game or so after me and he started two seasons later.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Joe Moody and the Crusaders forwards hone their driving maul at training in Christchurch this week.

Moody debuted against the Blues in 2013 and has evolved into one of the best loosehead props in the world.

The 32-year-old, who has also played 50 tests for the All Blacks, is jovial off the park but is hard-nosed and abrasive on it.

“Joe is a special character, you’d have known him and seen how he plays. He plays on the edge, he’s a big powerful man,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said.

“He’s unique to world rugby, what he brings, he’s quick, he can be skilful, and he can also play on the line, the limit, and that’s what we love about him. When he’s on, he’s world-class.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Crusader Joe Moody and Hurricane Reggie Goodes don’t see eye-to-eye during a 2014 fixture between the teams in Wellington.

Robertson has made multiple changes to his team after last week’s stinker against the Highlanders, including resting outstanding flanker Ethan Blackadder due to a neck “niggle”, and rotating tighthead props Michael Alaalatoa and Oli Jager.

Whetukamokamo Douglas will start in Blackadder’s place, while Tom Sanders, back from fracturing a cheek in an inter-squad friendly in February, will cover all three loose forward positions off the bench in his first match of the season.

Robertson insists Blackadder, who has had a lousy run of injuries in recent years, will be back to face the Chiefs next week.

A week after George Bridge returned from a lengthy chest injury and started in the unfamiliar No 14 jersey, he’s moved back to his familiar spot on the left wing, dropping Leicester Fainga’anuku to the bench.

Robertson has also opted against carrying a specialist pivot on the pine, meaning utility David Havili will cover Richie Mo’unga.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett (c), Oliver Jager, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Michael Alaalatoa, Mitchell Dunshea, Tom Sanders, Mitchell Drummond, Dallas McLeod, Leicester Fainga’anuku.