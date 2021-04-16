Super Rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Cane headlines Stuff's broken XV of players

After a horror weekend of injuries, Aaron Smith says Super Rugby Aotearoa is 'brutal' on the players, and he is looking forward to a more 'balanced' competition in 2022.

OPINION: Are there going to be any healthy blokes standing by the time the Trans-Tasman competition kicks off next month?

There’s certainly going to be some significantly weakened New Zealand teams for the Aussies to get their teeth into at the current attrition rate.

Players are breaking almost every game, including high profile All Blacks such as Sam Cane and Jack Goodhue, who won’t play again this year, and Ardie Savea, who is sidelined for up to eight weeks.

More than 30 players are injured across the five franchises ahead of round eight, with the Highlanders particularly hard hit. They’ve got nine players out of action, seven of them for the rest of the season, including outstanding halfback Folau Fakatava.

The day after Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was discussing his team’s relatively good fortunes on the injury front last weekend, the reigning champions lost Goodhue and fellow All Black Joe Moody within the space of five minutes of each other.

Things have eased on the injury front for the Chiefs, who were without 10 players only a few weeks ago, although they did lose midfielder Quinn Tupaea for up to eight weeks with a knee injury last weekend.

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane ruptured a pectoral muscle against the Blues late last month and won’t feature again this year.

The Blues haven’t lost any key players to season-ending injuries during the season, but did lose hooker James Parsons to concussion-enforced retirement ahead of the campaign, and it’s increasingly likely new recruit Dillon Hunt (concussion) doesn’t play this year.

Having canvassed the casualty ward, here's Stuff’s broken XV.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Connor Garden-Bachop showed plenty of promise for the Highlanders before breaking his wrist against the Chiefs in Dunedin last week.

Fullback: Connor Garden-Bachop (Highlanders)

There’s a little bit of Ben Smith about this 21-year-old. He’s a smooth runner with deceptive speed, and showed he’s excellent under the high ball before he broke his wrist against the Chiefs last week.

Wing: Braydon Ennor (Crusaders)

Ennor, who shifts to his old spot on the wing for the purpose of this team, hasn’t played since he ruptured his ACL playing in the North v South match last September, but the speedy utility back is set to play club rugby Saturday week ahead of his looming return.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders utility Braydon Ennor has been back at training for a while and will play club rugby later this month.

Wing: Freedom Vaahakalo (Highlanders)

Another Highlander who barely got a run before succumbing to a season-ending injury (foot).

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue, right, grabs his knee after busting it against the Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend.

Centre: Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Hasn’t been at his absolute best this season, but the loss of the 18-test All Black, who can play both second five-eighth and centre, to a nasty knee injury will be felt by both the national side and the Crusaders.

Second five-eighth: Thomas Umaga-Jensen (Highlanders)

This hard-running midfielder can’t take a trick. We got a brief glimpse of how good the twin brother of Peter Umaga-Jensen is in the Highlanders’ upset of the Crusaders earlier this month, before he broke his wrist in the same match.

First five-eighth: Jackson Garden-Bachop (Hurricanes)

The loss of Garden-Bachop (Achilles) and Simon Hickey (knee) for the season has been crippling for the Hurricanes, who were forced to operate with midfielder Orbyn Lorbyn at No 10. Rookie Ruben Love last week showed he could be the future.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava was dynamite before rupturing his ACL against the Crusaders earlier this month in Christchurch.

Halfback: Folau Fakatava (Highlanders)

Dynamite is the most fitting word to describe Fakatava. He was simply outstanding for the Highlanders before rupturing his ACL against the Crusaders earlier this month. An All Black in waiting.

No 8: Ardie Savea (Hurricanes)

Was still the best player on the paddock when playing on with a damaged medial collateral ligament in his left-knee against the Crusaders last week. Will miss six-eight weeks.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea might not even feature in the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition due to his knee injury.

Openside flanker: Sam Cane (Chiefs)

Had successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle earlier this week, an injury he suffered during the Chiefs’ dramatic win over the Blues last week. The All Blacks skipper won’t play again until next year.

Blindside flanker: Liam Squire (Highlanders)

Managed about 20 minutes off the bench in each of the first two rounds, before he was scratched for the remainder of the season with a reoccurring knee injury. Squire, who had hip and knee surgeries last year, is contracted through 2022.

Lock: Patrick Tuipulotu (Blues)

Sidelined with a pesky neck niggle the past couple of weeks, the Blues’ captain is expected to return against the Crusaders in Christchurch, his city of birth, next week.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders lock Pari Pari Parkinson re-hurt his ankle at training last week and it’s unclear when he will return.

Lock: Pari Pari Parkinson (Highlanders)

The Highlanders were a much better team when the physically imposing Parkinson returned from injury in round three. It’s just a shame he didn’t even get through three games before aggravating his surgically repaired ankle. Just how long he’s out for remains unclear.

Tighthead prop: Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders)

Three-test Wallabies prop Ainsley picked up a high-ankle sprain during the pre-season and he hasn’t been seen since.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images The Crusaders haven’t had the luxury of injecting Andrew Makalio off the bench this season due to a neck operation.

Hooker: Andrew Makalio (Crusaders)

Had season-ending neck surgery before the season even started to repair an injury suffered while playing for Tasman last year. The Crusaders have missed his punch off the bench.

Loosehead prop: Joe Moody (Crusaders)

Had his 100th match for the Crusaders cut short by a foot injury suffered during a scrum. Another scan in a fortnight will determine whether he will feature again this year.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Crusaders prop Joe Moody hobbles around Sky Stadium in Wellington last weekend after hurting his foot in a scrum against the Hurricanes.

The walking wounded

Highlanders: Daniel Lienert-Brown (arm), Pari Pari Parkinson (ankle), Jermaine Ainsley* (ankle), Fetuli Paea* (ankle), Freedom Vaahakalo* (foot), Folau Fakatava* (knee), Thomas Umaga-Jensen* (wrist), Connor Garden-Bachop* (wrist), Liam Squire* (knee).

Crusaders: Jack Goodhue* (knee), Joe Moody (foot), Tom Christie* (shoulder), Braydon Ennor (knee), Andrew Makalio* (neck), Harry Allan* (leg).

Blues: Dillon Hunt (concussion), James Parsons** (concussion), Patrick Tuipulotu (neck), Jone Macilai-Tori* (arm), Ray Niuia (knee), Soane Vikena (pectoral).

Hurricanes: Ardie Savea (knee) Simon Hickey* (knee), Jackson Garden-Bachop* (Achilles), Jamie Booth* (broken leg) Jonathan Taumateine (ankle).

Chiefs: Sam Cane* (shoulder/pectoral), Atu Moli (hips), Reuben O'Neill (concussion), Laghlan McWhannell (knee), Quinn Tupaea (knee).

* denotes season-ending

** denotes retired