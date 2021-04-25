Manasa Mataele keen to remain at Crusaders despite Fijian Drua's emergence

Crusaders outside back Manasa Mataele has played just three games for the franchise since blowing out his knee early in the 2019 campaign.

Manasa Mataele beams when discussing Fijian Drua’s likely addition to Super Rugby next year.

So, could the Suva-born Crusader play for them after his current contract with the Christchurch-based franchise expires at the end of the year?

Mataele is adamant he wants to remain at the Crusaders for a sixth season, although he realises there’s no guarantee he’s offered another contract, and knows all too well how quickly plans can change after suffering serious knee and pectoral injuries the past two years.

Regardless, he’s over the moon New Zealand Rugby has granted conditional licences to Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifka to join a mooted 12-team Super Rugby competition next year.

“I’m so excited. Especially for Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika. It's such a good addition to Pacific Island rugby as a whole. It's a starting point, I'm sure they will learn. I've heard a few players overseas trying to come back for that as well. It's going to be the start of something great,” Mataele said.

Should the teams have their final business plans ticked off, and Rugby Australia’s approval, Moana Pasifika are set to be based in South Auckland, at least initially, while the Drua will be based in Suva and closely aligned to the Fiji national union.

Sky TV Moana Pasifika general manager Kevin Senio reveals the eligibility rules for the new Super Rugby franchise, prompting Sky broadcaster Ken Laban to question whether rugby had 'the backbone' to make the side successful..

Mataele, the nephew of former All Black and Crusader Seta Tamanivalu, was plucked from Fiji by Taranaki, who he made his senior debut for in 2016.

Leaving his Fijian homeland was a no-brainer. It’s what Fijian-mad rugby players did, and still do, in pursuit of their dreams.

But a pathway Mataele and countless others didn’t have beckons.

“Massive. Every time we go there, crowds are packed, even before a warm-up. I’ve never seen a stadium packed before warm up. That just shows how much we love rugby at home. To see that they are now in Super Rugby, they will train hard, and they’re going to try and prove something, they’re not going to just be there to make up numbers.

“It’s going to be an amazing opportunity for the younger generations coming through club and school rugby for Fiji as a whole.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders wing Manasa Mataele pictured at training in Christchurch this week.

Mataele, named on the bench to play the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday, is now settled in the Garden City, and will again play for Canterbury in the NPC later this year.

The 24-year-old switched allegiance to the red and blacks last year, citing his relationship with Canterbury women’s player Martha Lolohea, and wanting to remain in one place year round.

“One-hundred per cent,” Mataele said of his preference to return to the Crusaders next year.

“It’s good because I like the competition, I love competing, it makes me a better person and rugby player, there’s no better place to do it, to be back here. But, whatever it is, I’m just willing to get on with it.”

Including a brief run off the bench against the Chiefs last week, Mataele has only played three Super Rugby games since rupturing an ACL in round two of the 2019 season.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Manasa Mataele ruptured the ACL in his right-knee against the Hurricanes on February 23, 2019, in Christchurch.

He’d made a scorching start to the campaign and was the form wing in the competition, only to be carted off the field and left to spend the rest of the year rehabbing.

Meanwhile, Sevu Reece took the opportunity to dazzle in his place, scoring 15 tries and earning an All Blacks call-up ahead of the World Cup in Japan.

Mataele took his first serious injury in his stride, eventually returning to match-fit status and playing two pre-Covid Super Rugby matches.

Not required during the inaugural Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, he set his sights on a big NPC campaign with Canterbury, only to tear a pectoral muscle last October, ruling him out until halfway through the current campaign.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Crusaders wing Manasa Mataele attempts to drag off Highlanders fullback Ben Smith in Christchurch in July 2018.

“It's definitely been a journey, but I wouldn't change it for a thing. I've learned so many things along the way and it's built my character as a person. And the people I've met along the way has helped me, nurtured me, helped me with life in general.

“Especially character wise, there's a lot of people in this team that I look up to. It's just been amazing, they get around me, catch up for coffees, just to see where I'm at.”

Speaking ahead of Wednesday morning’s training session, Mataele claimed he’d never felt better.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Manasa Mataele, centre, has had plenty of support from his fellow Crusaders during his lengthy rehab stints.

The noticeably streamlined wing has shed 5kg and now tips the scales at 104kg. All going well, he’ll soon reach his goal of 103kg.

“I even got a shock myself after my injury. I came back to see that I was 109 kg. Wow! That’s different, it really played with my head as well. You’re trying to move, you’re trying to do things, you’re just lagging behind.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Manasa Mataele will play a second season for Canterbury in the NPC later this year.

“That [weight] was probably my biggest work on the last few years. I've shared with a few of the boys that I've never felt so good physically, mentally and for me, most importantly, spiritually.

“From when I started here, to have a gauge on how I was then to now, I feel I'm three times a better person now than I was before... I never learnt that stuff, it was through the injuries, the adversity. This is who I am now, and it can get better from here.”

Crusaders vs Blues

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Sunday, 3.35pm

Referee: James Doleman

TAB odds: Crusaders $1.46 Blues $2.55

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Tom Sanders, Bryn Hall, Dallas McLeod, Manasa Mataele.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane (cc), Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Jonathan Ruru; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (cc), Blake Gibson, Sam Darry, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu’inukuafe. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Marcel Renata, Ofa Tuungafasi, Taine Plumtree, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Otere Black, AJ Lam.