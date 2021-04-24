Crusaders pivot Richie Mo'unga vows not to die wondering against the Blues

Lesson learnt. Don’t expect the Crusaders to die wondering if their home clash against the Blues goes down to the wire on Sunday afternoon.

In other words, expect pivot Richie Mo’unga to pull the trigger on a potential game-winning drop goal in the waning moments before it’s too late if it’s required.

A harsh lesson was rammed home during the week, after they drove deep inside the Chiefs’ 22 last week, only to not get a drop goal attempt off.

Mo’unga, who was in the pocket to take a shot, revealed he was set to uncork one had the Crusaders recycled the ball from the ruck Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi got his hands on the ball and earned a penalty.

“Yeah, we were good to go. Hindsight is a beautiful thing, we could have gone the ruck before, or the ruck before that. But footy isn't perfect and the Chiefs got on to the ball and it cost us the game.

“I guess it was lessons around we knew they would be coming at our breakdown, and I think we went one ruck too much.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga leads the competition for goal kicking accuracy (83 per cent) among regular kickers.

It was a timely lesson as the Crusaders prepare to host the Blues in a match which is expected to be played in front of a capacity crowd of 17,400 fans at Orangetheory Stadium.

Beat the Blues, and they’ll guarantee themselves a home final on May 8. Lose a third match in four games, and they could be forced to play the decider on the road.

“The reality is we've got to win one game, and that's not this week, that's the final. But it is important, as I said, to gain some rhythm and perform at home in front of our friends and family,” Mo’unga said.

Rhythm is something the Crusaders have struggled for since their round five bye week, which Mo’unga puts down to a number of factors.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Crusaders lock Sam Whitelock is rested and ready to go for after missing last week’s game against the Chiefs.

A lack of discipline – the Crusaders have conceded a competition high 86 penalties – is one, while he also believes they’ve perhaps been guilty of trying too hard.

“But for us it’s not about going into our shells. We’re still going to back ourselves, back that offload when we see it, or pull the trigger when we do see the time to. Just accuracy is a big one for me.”

The hot topic of the week has been the Crusaders’ inability to hold the ball for long periods in recent weeks.

Against the Highlanders, it was due to their high error-rate. The Hurricanes nudged them at the breakdown, while the Crusaders' kicking game wasn’t where it needed to be against the Chiefs, head coach Scott Robertson admitted this week.

Mo’unga is all for more possession, meaning they won’t have to tackle themselves to a standstill, as they did against the Chiefs last week.

“It's about being accurate when we do have the ball. We're not going to go out there and hold on to everything, otherwise we're going to be defending our line a lot when we make errors. It's about being smart when we do have the ball.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Richie Mo’unga, left, and halfback Mitchell Drummond will both start against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Crusaders have won the last 13 matches between the teams, last losing to the Blues in 2014, while their previous home loss to the Auckland-based side was in 2004.

Like the red and blacks, they’ve not been at their best in the second half of the regular season. However, Sunday’s match still has a semifinal feel to it for Mo’unga.

“There's something in the atmosphere where we know we need to get a job done and just to get some rhythm as well. I think that's really important to play a standard of footy that we can be proud of, and a full, complete 80 minutes where we're accurate,” he said.

“These games, you know what you're going to get. It's old fashion, it's brutal. It's everything you remember from when you're young watching these games. For us, we're just really privileged to be a part of this.”

Crusaders vs Blues

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Sunday, 3.35pm

Referee: James Doleman

TAB odds: Crusaders $1.46 Blues $2.55

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Tom Sanders, Bryn Hall, Dallas McLeod, Manasa Mataele.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane (cc), Tanielu Tele’a, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Jonathan Ruru; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (cc), Blake Gibson, Sam Darry, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Nepo Laulala, Kurt Eklund, Karl Tu’inukuafe. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Marcel Renata, Ofa Tuungafasi, Taine Plumtree, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Otere Black, AJ Lam.