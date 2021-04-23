Trans-tasman bubble: Force v Reds Super Rugby AU clash goes ahead with crowd despite looming Covid-19 lockdown

WA Premier Mark McGowan has defended allowing the Western Force’s Super Rugby AU clash against the Queensland Reds to take place in front of a crowd on Friday night, despite the looming lockdown in Perth.

The match kicked off at 5.45pm WST (9.45pm NZT), with Perth’s three-day lockdown due to start at midnight WST.

Kiwis in the Force team include former All Blacks Jeremy Thrush and Richard Kahui, while former Counties Manukau and Chiefs player Toni Pulu is also in the team. The Reds are coached by former All Black Brad Thorn. The game is being played at HFB Park in Perth.

Will Russell/Getty Images Fans, some wearing masks, arrive at Perth’s HBF Park for the Super Rugby AU clash between the Western Force and Queensland Reds. People were told it was mandatory for them to wear masks from 6pm WST, about 15 minutes after the match started.

Perth and the Peel region will enter the snap 72-hour lockdown from midnight WST after a man contracted Covid-19 while staying at one of WA's quarantine hotels - Mercure Perth. Travel between Perth and New Zealand has been paused because of the outbreak.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Travel paused between New Zealand and Western Australia due to Covid-19 outbreak

* Perth plunged into three-day lockdown over Mercure Hotel cluster

* Perth to enter lockdown after Victorian man catches Covid-19 in quarantine hotel



McGowan defended allowing crowds at the rugby game and Perth Wildcats’ Australian NBL basketball clash against the Brisbane Bullets on Friday evening, AAP reported.

Will Russell/Getty Images Fans prepare to scan at the entrance to HBF Park.

"There's no perfect answer here," McGowan said.

"Logistically it was very difficult to put in place the rules at 6pm, so we've moved it to 12pm to allow for the drafting of the rules, and the implementation of the rules.

"That's why we're asking people to be sensible, to wear masks, and personally I would discourage people from attending these events tonight.

Will Russell/Getty Images On the field, Taniela Tupou makes a telling run for the Reds ahead of his first half try.

"My wife and daughter and I were going out for her birthday this evening. We've cancelled that. I encourage people to do the right thing, stay home, and if you go out for an essential purpose, wear a mask."

Under WA government rules, members of the public must wear masks in public from 6pm WST (10pm NZT) on Friday, with the lockdown due to end at midnight WST on Monday.

That meant fans at the Force-Reds match didn’t have to wear masks until around the 15-minute mark. There were plenty of instances on television of fans not wearing masks, or wearing them too loosely to cover their faces.

West Coast’s AFL team caught a charter flight to Victoria on Thursday, and their AFL match against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

Perth Glory are due to fly to Brisbane on Saturday ahead of their A-League football match against the Roar on Sunday, AaP reported.

That game will go ahead unless Queensland imposes restrictions on arrivals from WA.

- Stuff and AAP