Super Rugby: Crusaders crush Blues in Christchurch to book home final

The Crusaders will meet Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa final following victory over Blues at Orangetheory Stadium on Sunday.

Crusaders fans can start planning for a home Super Rugby Aotearoa final against the Chiefs in Christchurch on May 8.

The reigning champions’ 29-6 bonus point hammering of the Blues in front of a packed Orangetheory Stadium on Anzac Day cemented them as the top-seed, and killed off the Leon MacDonald coached Auckland-based franchise.

They’ll now head into their second bye week knowing the resurgent Chiefs will roll into the Garden City for the decider, but not before they play the Blues on Saturday night at Eden Park.

The Crusaders' four tries to none romp was their 14th straight win against the Blues, who have now won just 11 of 39 games between the teams, and haven’t beaten the red and blacks since 2014.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will be mostly pleased with his team’s staunch defensive display, although the breakdown remains an area of concern, as does their high penalty count.

But, having lost two of their last three games since their first bye, they certainly resembled the Crusaders which have won four straight titles.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Will Jordan of the Crusaders (left) is congratulated by team-mates after scoring a try during the 29-6 win over the Blues in Christchurch.

Up 15-6, Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor landed a whopping blow when he crashed over for his seventh try of the season with 20 minutes to play.

Fullback Will Jordan landed the knockout blow in the 72nd minute, when he dived on a grubber kick to extinguish any hopes the Blues had of mowing them down.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Will Jordan scored twice against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

Their fourth loss in their last five matches doomed yet another season their fans believed might finally be their year, although at least they’ve still got the Trans-Tasman competition ahead.

Things might have been different if they had some Dalton Papalii clones.

He was seemingly keeping his side in it alone in the first half, earning three breakdown penalties, and generally making a real nuisance of himself.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga can’t quite come down cleanly with a high ball against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

It continued the trend of the Crusaders losing the breakdown battle since Tom Christie suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Blues in round four.

The Blues’ scrum also enjoyed early dominance, earning a series of penalties in the first half as Karl Tu’unukuafe and Nepo Laulala flexed their muscles against a Joe Moody-less Crusaders pack.

However, a week after being forced to attempt more than 200 tackles against the Chiefs, the Crusaders’ defence was a red and black wall.

They shut down the Blues’ dangerous ball runners, rushing off their line and making smart reads through the likes of David Havili and Sevu Reece.

Blues centre Rieko Ioane was clobbered numerous time, as powerful wing Caleb Clarke’s lethal ability with ball in hand again mostly went to waste.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusader Will Jordan makes a try-saving tackle on No 8 Hoskins Sotutu in Christchurch on Sunday.

The Crusaders’ 12-0 halftime lead could quite easily have been more, only Richie Mo’unga, having already struck the timber from a wide conversion attempt, dragged a penalty wide from almost out in front.

Utility David Havili barely came up short with a long-range penalty attempt after the hooter had sounded, also letting the Blues off the hook.

The hosts had to instead settle for Jordan and Reece tries, the first a remarkable individual effort by Jordan.

Arguably not at his best in recent weeks, Jordan made a mockery of a host of Blues’ defenders, stepping his way through heavy traffic and touching down in the fifth minute.

The Crusaders had to wait until the 29th minute to add to their tally, when Reece took a long cut-out ball from Havili and skinned Stephen Perofeta.

Jordan also made a super defensive play midway through the opening half, when he made a try-saving tackle on a rampaging Hoskins Sotutu on the goal line.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Will Jordan skips out of a tackle to score the first of his two tries against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

It, and a Harry Plummer missed penalty goal from out in front, ensured the Blues came up empty-handed from a period of play they were camped inside the Crusaders’ half.

Crusaders 29 (Will Jordan 2, Sevu Reece, Codie Taylor tries; Richie Mo’unga 3 con, pen) Blues 6 (Otere Black 2 pen) HT: 12-0

MVP points: Will Jordan 3, Sevu Reece 2, Dalton Papalii 1