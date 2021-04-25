Blues coach Leon MacDonald demands answers after doctor's 'silly' ruling

The Crusaders will meet Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa final following victory over Blues at Orangetheory Stadium on Sunday.

Furious Blues coach Leon MacDonald is demanding answers after the match-day doctor made what he claims was a “silly” mistake early in their defeat to the Crusaders on Sunday.

Midfielder Tanielu Tele’a was forced to leave the park in the 15th minute of the Crusaders’ dominant 29-6 bonus point win in Christchurch, despite only being winded, a deflated MacDonald said.

Tele’a, who spent a ton of time on the deck after he was clobbered off the ball, was visibly upset after being dragged, while the frustration was also evident among Blues’ coaches in their box.

“Hopefully they look at that closely and don’t make those silly mistakes again,” MacDonald said after his team’s hopes of making the final were dashed.

“That was disappointing, that was a big blow for us. Tanielu got winded when he got shot off the ball, he lied down on the ground to get his air back and the game-day doctor ruled him out of the game for no reason, other than he felt he was down too long.

“He didn’t even give him a chance to sit an HIA, even though he didn’t get a hit to the head. To lose a player in the first few minutes, that hurt us, it hurt the game plan we practised all week, and we had to change our game plan on the move.”

Martin Hunter/Photosport Blues coach Leon MacDonald was a frustrated figure after his team’s 29-6 defeat to the Crusaders.

Otere Black replaced Tele'a, despite MacDonald and the Blues’ doctor repeatedly telling the match-day doctor Tele’a was only winded and didn’t take a knock to the head.

“There was plenty of comms from us, just a stubbiness to listen, just an absolute refusal to listen. He didn’t have any hit to the head, and we said that repeatedly from our doctor,” MacDonald said.

JOE ALLISON/Getty Images Blues midfielder Tanielu Tele'a gets medical attention, before he was forced out of the game against the Cruasders in Christchurch on Sunday.

He is sure to seek answers from New Zealand Rugby officials in the aftermath of the loss, ruing the fact Tele’a got “ruled out by some guy on the sideline who made an error”.

It wasn’t the only thing MacDonald rued after what started as a promising season was killed off in front of a packed Orangetheory Stadium.

He was also irked by his team’s high-error rate, many of them sloppy handling errors, as they dropped a fourth match in five games since their 2-0 start.

“Definitely we have, haven’t we?” MacDonald said when asked if they’d regressed. “We haven’t performed as well as we have done, and we’re trying to put a finger on exactly why that is.

“The attitude is really good, we’re training really hard, we’re showing some really good signs on the training field, and glimpses on the park, for whatever reason it hasn’t clicked for us.”

The Blues are unlikely to have openside flanker Dalton Papalii against the Chiefs on Saturday, after he limped off in the final 10 minutes in Christchurch, while lock Patrick Tuipulotu (neck/shoulder) is “touch and go”, MacDonald said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Will Jordan scores the second of his two tries against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was mostly all smiles after the win, knowing his team had sealed a home final against the Chiefs on May 8.

He pointed to the defensive performance in particular, after they shut down the Blues' attack and restricted them to just two penalty goals.

“I’m really proud of the boys, it was pretty relentless, the line speed was good, double shoulder, a lot of contacts. A couple of levels up from the last few weeks, which is required, “Robertson said.

“All our All Blacks boys say this is like test match footy for them...we can still be a little bit better around the breakdown...but when it mattered our big players stood up and there were some great efforts, some good cameos off the bench.”