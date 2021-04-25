Super Rugby: All Black Joe Moody requires surgery, out for up to five months

The Crusaders will meet Chiefs in Super Rugby Aotearoa final following victory over Blues at Orangetheory Stadium on Sunday.

All Blacks prop Joe Moody will go under the knife and faces up to five months out of the game.

Speaking after sealing a home final with a 29-6 hammering of the Blues on Sunday, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed his premier loosehead prop required surgery on the foot he busted against the Hurricanes a fortnight ago.

The Crusaders initially suspected Moody might not require surgery, but further investigation of his damaged plantar fascia ligament revealed surgery was necessary.

However, Robertson said it was “probably slightly better” than captain Scott Barrett’s similar injury last year, when he missed the Crusaders' entire Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Crusaders seeking more from All Blacks No 8 Cullen Grace

* All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue out for season with ruptured ACL

* Tom Christie done for the year, Crusaders await scans on broken All Blacks

* Super Rugby Aotearoa preview: Settled Crusaders remain the hunted



He’ll miss the Trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition, and the All Blacks’ mid-year tests, before potentially returning via the NPC ahead of the northern tour at the end of the year.

Moody hurt his left-foot during a scrum, prematurely ending his 100th match for the Crusaders on a bitter note, five minutes after teammate Jack Goodhue ruptured his ACL. Goodhue won’t play again until next year.

Kerry Marshall/Photosport Crusaders loosehead prop Joe Moody busted his foot against the Hurricanes in Wellington a fortnight ago.

Uncapped All Black George Bower has started in Moody’s place in the Crusaders’ two matches since, including their four tries to zip bonus point win against the Blues in Christchurch.

“I’m really proud of George Bower, eh. He stuck in there. Big heavy Karl [Tu’inukuafe] was leaning on [Michael Alaalatoa] and we fought back into it and won some great scrum penalties, so it was a great old battle in the scrum,” Robertson said.

He also made a point of mentioning 21-year-old rookie Tamaiti Williams, who got 13 minutes off the bench, helping the Crusaders land a few blows with their scrum after the Blues had got the better of them early doors.

St Kentigern College old boy Williams, who played his first season of NPC with Canterbury last year at tighthead prop, played loosehead in his first taste of Super Rugby.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Rookie Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams is congratulated by wing Sevu Reece after the Crusaders earned a scrum penalty against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

“Really proud of Tamaiti Williams for a great cameo, 21 years old, to come on and earn a couple of good scrum penalties, tackled his heart out, everyone in the north should be pretty proud.”

Speaking of proud, Robertson was chuffed with his team’s defensive effort to limit the Blues to two penalty goals, praising both their physicality in the tackle, and their ability to scramble.

Will Jordan’s try-saving tackle on a rampaging Hoskins Sotutu on the line was from the top shelf, while he also made a crunch one-on-one tackle on Akira Ioane, who had a mighty head of steam up and lined Jordan up from about 40 metres.

“Our scramble D, our hustle, get back. We showed a lot of care to hold them over the line. If Hoskins scores, it’s a different game,” Robertson said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images The Crusaders celebrate hooker Codie Taylor’s second half try against the Blues in Christchurch on Sunday.

“Two or three of those breaks, we just got back, the boys showed how much it meant to them. Especially playing here [at home] after last time.”

That was their loss to the Highlanders earlier this month, but in front of a sell out crowd of 17,400 on Sunday, the Crusaders resembled the team which started the competition 4-0, and has won four straight titles.

Now, following a bye week, they’ll host the Chiefs in the decider in Christchurch, where they’ve won all 24 previous playoff matches.