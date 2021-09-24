Super Rugby Pacific: Fijian Drua unveil former ABs skill coach Mick Byrne as head coach

Former All Blacks and Wallabies skills coach Mick Byrne has been named as the Fijian Drua’s foundation coach in Super Rugby Pacific on another milestone day for Fijian rugby.

Byrne was unveiled at a press conference held by the Fiji Rugby Union on Friday, and he has signed a two-year deal to guide the Drua through their 2022-2023 campaigns.

Byrne, 63, is a vastly experienced operator and his experience was no doubt a major attraction for the new franchise, who fielded about 40-50 applications for the role.

The Fijian side announced their first five signings earlier this week – Sevens gold medallist Napolioni Bolaca, test hooker Tevita Ikanivere, veteran loose forward Nemani Nagusa, Bay of Plenty winger Onisi Ratave, and young test No 9 Simione Kuruvoli, who played against the All Blacks in July – and Byrne was very confident Fiji had the talent to compete with the Kiwi and Australian sides.

“It’s going to match up very well,” he said. “Players are choosing the Drua over other Super Rugby teams.

“Unfortunately in the past Fiji haven't been able to keep those players in the country.

“The Drua give them that pathway. In time, some of those guys who have made big names for themselves overseas....we're making big names at the Drua.

“In the short term, it's exciting to be giving players the opportunity to come back and play for the Drua, and also young players coming through. I’m really excited about what that talent brings at the moment.

“My experience from coaching those players is that they want to express themselves, they love the game, and I can't wait to have 30 of them at the same time on the training track.”

Fiji's general manager of high performance, Simon Raiwalui, acknowledged that the appointment was an “emotional” day for him personally as it marked another big step forward for Fiji rugby.

“Definitely, being a past player,” said Raiwalui, who played 39 times for Fiji as a lock and carved out a long career in England, Wales and France.

“To see how much we've grown since we first started, and seeing the opportunities for our players.

“Each year is huge and it fills me with pride to see where we're going. We know the path is going to be a different one, it's not going to be all easy.

“But it’s a start. We want to build, and build continuously through to the World Cup in 2027, and this is just going to aid that the process.”

The Drua will be based in Queensland next year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, and interim chief executive Brian Thorburn said on Friday they already had two trial games locked in for late January and early February.

The squad will depart for Australia in mid-October, go through two weeks of quarantine and then begin a three-month preseason to build fitness and combinations for the start of Super Rugby Pacific.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Fiji's general manager of high performance Simon Raiwalui was emotional on Friday as he described the impact the Drua would have on Fijian rugby.

More signings are set to be announced early next week, while the Drua also announced on Friday that strength and conditioning coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka had been recruited from their Sevens program as head of athletic performance.

Thorburn told Stuff on Tuesday that they were targeting a place in the Super Rugby Pacific finals – the top eight teams all qualify – in their first year.

“I think it's really hard to predict, and you don't want to set yourself up by putting a goal out there that can't be reached,” he said.

“And you can't expect a new franchise that’s been put together in such a short period of time to be instantly successful.

“So, I don't for a moment suggest that we'll be competing for the final, but I would like to think that we would target being in the finals, in the top eight. That's a goal which we should aspire to.”