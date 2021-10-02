Crusaders to govern new South Island women's Super Rugby team

The South Island women’s Super Rugby team will be governed by the Crusaders, but will have a unique name and brand identity.

Administrators are preparing to unveil the team in mid-October, after New Zealand Rugby (NZR) launches the four-team women’s competition, which will kick off late February and be played over four weeks.

Three of the four teams will be aligned to the three North Island Super Rugby franchises – the Blues, Chiefs and Hurricanes – while the South Island team will be based in Christchurch.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Plenty of Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup players are expected to be named in the South Island women’s Super Rugby team later this month.

While the South Island team will be governed by the Crusaders, it is in partnership with the Highlanders, and will essentially operate as a separate organisation.

READ MORE:

* New quick-fire women's Super Rugby competition to kickoff late February

* New Zealand Rugby making steady progress with new elite women's competition

* Super Rugby bosses excited by prospect of adding women's teams to their franchises

* 'A pretty big milestone': Blues hope first women's match against Chiefs just the start



It is headed by Crusaders general manager of women’s professional rugby Sarah Munro, who has worked closely alongside Crusaders and Highlanders bosses Colin Mansbridge and Roger Clark in getting the team off the ground.

The unveiling of the team will be the culmination of a lengthy process, one alongside mana whenua and local artist Kaitiaki Studios.

Athletes across the South Island, including ex Black Ferns, were consulted during the journey, with a goal of creating a standalone, sustainable identity and brand.

Mana whenua have gifted a team name, which will be revealed in about a fortnight, alongside the team’s logo, values and playing colours.

CRUSADERS Crusaders general manager of women’s professional rugby Sarah Munro, centre, pictured with Crusaders Alumni Steering group members.

Stuff understands the team’s colours will be inspired by the South Island’s picturesque landscape, with the red and black of the Crusaders and Canterbury nowhere to be seen, despite it initially being considered.

However, strong feedback from all parties to explore options neutral to all teams reflective of the collaborative partnership between the regions ensured they went in a different direction.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders boss Roger Clark is passionate about the Dunedin-based franchise’s ‘sister team’.

The team, which will be coached by Canterbury Farah Palmer Cup head coach Blair Baxter, will be based at the Apollo Centre in Christchurch, and will use Burnside Park for on-field training sessions.

Teams are in the process of finalising their squads, which will consist of 28 players and be revealed in October.

The South Island team is expected to be loaded with players from Canterbury’s champion FPC team.

As is the case in men's Super Rugby, players and a limited number of coaches sign with NZR and are seconded to teams.

Additional coaches and strength and conditioning staff are at the team’s expense.

Administrators hope the South Island team will be commercially supported by sponsors of both the Crusaders and Highlanders, as well as have unique sponsorship.

Kendra Cocksedge/Twitter Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge hits back at Aaron Smith's passing challenge.

The team has been created with the long-term in mind, with a second South Island side not in the pipeline due to a lack of player depth.

NZR has confirmed the semi-professional four-team competition for the next two years, but there are plans for it to morph into an expanded trans-Tasman competition in the near future.

Teams will come together for a brief pre-season camps in December, January and February, before playing one pre-season game.

Players will assemble Thursday to Sunday when in camp, ensuring it’s not a full-time commitment, requiring them to leave their jobs for three months.

Getty Images The Chiefs women and Blues women clashed in a one-off match at Eden Park in May.

The competition is set to kick off the final weekend of February, potentially with a super round in a yet to be confirmed location.

While the North Island teams are expected to play double-headers alongside Super Rugby Pacific games, the South Island team is likely to play stand-alone games at smaller regional grounds.