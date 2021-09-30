New Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger signals intent to sign best young talent before NZ teams

Moana Pasifika's inaugural head coach Aaron Mauger has outlined the new franchise's vision to become the destination of choice for young Pasifika players, acknowledging that the competition for players will invariably create “tension” with the New Zealand franchises.

“From what I understand the support through the professional sporting community in New Zealand has been supportive,” Mauger told Stuff on Thursday. “It’s been positive.

“It’ll be interesting to see how that looks in time. But.we probably wouldn't be in the position without the support of New Zealand Rugby and some key people involved in that process to enable us to be here.

“I think we’ve been well supported, but there always going to be tension around players because we're obviously going to want the best young Pasifika talent.

“As we've seen through the years, so much of Super Rugby success has been on the back of Pasifika players playing for the New Zealand franchises.

“So, the exciting thing for us is that our players have the choice now whether they do it for the betterment of New Zealand Rugby, or the franchises, or for Moana Pasifika and Pasifika rugby.”

That subtle but firm statement of intent will be music to ears of the Pasifika community, who have been waiting for decades for a team that reflects their contribution to New Zealand rugby.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Head coach Aaron Mauger of the Highlanders before a match against the Hurricanes in August last year.

It also points to a potentially tectonic shift in the New Zealand rugby landscape, although the lure of the All Blacks jersey will clearly remain strong for many young Pasifika players.

But, in the shorter term, Moana Pasifika are likely to have a youthful look for their debut season, with Mauger revealing that of the 30 players recruited so far, only “about seven or eight” had Super Rugby experience.

“There are a lot of young guys coming through,” Mauger said. “So, part of our recruitment strategy has been identifying some leadership across the board who can help us mould and shape these young guys coming through.

“It's really exciting. These young guys that we do have, we know how in a full-time professional environment how quickly our players can excel. They are some real natural, raw attributes. It's just a matter of us getting a program that can accelerate their learning to get them ready.”

Mauger was confirmed as coach on Thursday, about a year after he was released from the Highlanders.

He also hinted that some former All Blacks and Wallabies could be in the mix for a contract, although it wasn’t necessarily a priority.

“Primarily our focus is on Pasifika players,” he said. “A big part of our role is helping Toutai Kefu with Tonga and the development of Tongan rugby as they plan for the World Cup, and obviously with Seilala Mapusua and Samoa as well.

“They've been really helpful in terms of identfying talent for us. But we have some flexibility for some more experienced guys who have played international rugby for other teams.

“It's just a matter of how we decide to use that, and that will be unveiled and players will be drip-fed over the next six-to-eight weeks.”

Mauger also said they could yet sign some younger players – the limit is understood to be three – who will remain eligible for both the All Blacks and the Pasifika test teams.

“It's an option for us but it's not something that we're heading towards at the moment,” he said. “But we've still got eight or nine spots to fill, so it could be where we end up.”

Moana Pasifika Trust chair Savae Sir Michael Jones welcomed Mauger’s appointment as an important milestone in Moana Pasifika’s story.

“Aaron has had an outstanding playing career and coached at Super Rugby level. He knows the grit and guts it takes to succeed which is just what we need to hit the ground running come competition time,” Jones said in a statement.

Mauger, a 45-test All Black, of Samoan, Tahitian and Cook Islands descent, said it would be a privilege to lead the franchise after he coached them in a match against the Māori All Blacks last year.

“It’s also very special to me to be representing my own Pasifika heritage and families. I know they will all be proud as they reflect on the amazing legacy left by my late Nana Timeteri Roomataaroa Bachop and the way of being that she inspired in all of us,” he said.

Moana Pasifika announced on Tuesday that Mount Smart Stadium would be their home from 2022-2028.