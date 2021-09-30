Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders sign Taranaki star Kini Naholo

The Crusaders have won the race for electric Taranaki wing Kini Naholo.

Naholo, the 22-year-old brother of former All Blacks, has been the most dangerous outside back in the NPC this season, standing out on the left wing for Taranaki.

That form had alerted the likes of the Highlanders, but the Crusaders have swooped to add Naholo to an already stacked backline.

Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge declined to comment when queried by Stuff on the signing on Thursday morning, but the Christchurch-based franchise later confirmed the flyer would play for them next year.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders track Naholo brothers Waisake and Kini for 2022

* Former All Black Waisake Naholo signs with Canterbury for NPC

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Kini Naholo overcomes injury nightmare to get Chiefs' chance

* Super Rugby: Mentors back Chiefs recruit Kini Naholo to match heights of All Black brother

* Naholo brothers Kini and Meli ready to step up as older sibling Waisake prepares for Europe



“Kini is a powerful ball runner and prolific try-scorer, with a really impressive work ethic. We’re looking forward to welcoming him in to the Crusaders and helping further develop his immense talent,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said in a statement.

Naholo effectively replaces Manasa Mataele, who also played for Taranaki before joining the Crusaders, and has taken up a contract with the Western Force for Super Rugby Pacific.

After an injury-plagued spell at the Chiefs, Naholo has lit up the NPC with his play in the Taranaki No 11 jersey, beating defenders with ease and displaying a clever kicking game off either boot.

However, competition at the Crusaders will be fierce, with George Bridge, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece and Leicester Fainga’anuku among the back-three options.

ALL BLACKS But assistant coach Scott McLeod says decision yet to be made on whether Crusaders star will be picked.

Kini's older brother Waisake is currently playing for Canterbury in the NPC and is also on the lookout for a Super Rugby contract, with the Highlanders declaring an interest if he can overcome his knee issue.

News of the signing will come as a blow to Highlanders fans, who had been hoping Kini would move to the deep south, particularly after the ACL injury to Jona Nareki.

Highlanders head coach Tony Brown told Stuff at the start of September that he was tracking Naholo’s progress with interest.

“I followed his performance in the second NPC game, where he played really well,” Brown said.

“He's got his knee heavily strapped, he’s had a lot of injury concerns as well.

“But seeing him the NPC, if that gets back up again, is going to be good to watch. They might play each other and mark each other, and the best Naholo might get the contract.”

However, the Crusaders’ track record of turning players into All Blacks – even if they aren’t first-choice selections – is a significant carrot for younger players.

The Crusaders could also play up to 17 games next year – if they make the Super Rugby Pacific final –and Naholo is therefore likely to get his chance on the end of a backline that has former or current All Blacks in every position.

Naholo has run for 525 metres in the NPC so far, the most of any back, with only Wellington midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen getting close to that figure.

Despite releasing Naholo, the Chiefs have plenty of options out wide, with Jonah Lowe emerging as a top-class wing and Sean Wainui and Etene Nanai-Seturo strong left-side options.